This Tuesday in Barcelona, ​​Sumar presented the opinion that Yolanda Díaz commissioned a group of jurists in the summer to draft an amnesty law that would accelerate negotiations for the investiture. A document expected because the acting second vice president had been defending for months that the draft was called to be key in the conversations, although subsequently its status has been lowered until it has become, as they explained since the formation last Monday, “a guide” to help in the future drafting of the bill. The truth is that, in the end, she has ended up disdained by the Government’s partners and overshadowed by the strategy of “total discretion” that, in turn, the PSOE maintains with the independence parties.

An example of this is the defensive posture that Esquerra adopted in response to Sumar’s act by warning the left-wing coalition that the amnesty is “a negotiated issue and in any case pending technical details” – a statement that the PSOE denied. This was expressed hours before by the Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Laura Vilagrá, who made it difficult for Sumar to hold a public event to present her legal opinion on the amnesty. «We have to talk at the negotiation table, because that is where we have to reach agreements. “It doesn’t seem to me that the best way to contribute to the negotiation is a public event,” she said at a press conference after the Executive Council meeting.

For his part, the PNV spokesperson, Aitor Esteban, said he did not understand “what’s the point” of Sumar announcing its own proposal for an amnesty law for those prosecuted for the Catalan independence process, as he believes that this should be resolved by Junts and ERC with the candidate Pedro Sánchez. “It’s the desire to be the parsley in all the sauces,” he commented ironically. The representative of the empty nationalists also admitted not having “much interest” in Díaz’s proposal.

Related news



Former councilor Toni Comín, who has been on the run in Belgium with Carles Puigdemont since 2017, was more friendly with the document. Junts’ interlocutor with Sumar in the investiture talks, he valued the role of Díaz’s party in the negotiation. “It helps, since it opens the path that the PSOE will end up taking,” he said on Catalunya Ràdio.

Among the 250 attendees who filled the Barcelona Athenaeum, there was a potential beneficiary of the pardon measure, the former Minister of the Interior during 1-O, Joaquím Forn, pardoned by the Government of Pedro Sánchez in 2021. Also among the public were the former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau and Díaz herself, who did not intervene in the event and limited herself to being a mere spectator.

The person in charge of outlining the main lines of the document for Sumar’s amnesty was, on the other hand, the former deputy of the commons Jaume Asens, who on July 24, one day after the general elections, already received the assignment from Díaz to lead the negotiations with Junts and ERC. This Tuesday he defended the appropriateness of presenting it at a public event, in response to criticism from Republicans “to contribute to public debate.”

«Historical opportunity»



For Asens, the amnesty is “a historic opportunity” that “does not raise constitutional problems.” An argument that some of the five signatories of the opinion were responsible for repeating: Nicolás García Rivas, from the University of Castilla-La Mancha; Antoni Llabrés Fuster, from the University of the Balearic Islands; Javier Mira Benavent, from the University of Valencia; Guillermo Portilla Contreras, from the University of Jaén; and Rafael Rebollo Vargas, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

These frame the amnesty in a “second phase of the decriminalization policy” of the ‘procés’ after the pardons granted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez in 2021 to the political leaders convicted by it and justify its adoption by “the disproportionality of some judicial decisions ». The measure would temporarily cover a decade: from January 2013, when the Parliament approved a declaration of sovereignty, until August 17, 2023, the date on which Congress was established in the current legislature.