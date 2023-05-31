Hillary Clinton and Pedro Sánchez, in La Moncloa this Tuesday. Fernando Calvo / MONCLOA PALACE (EFE)

Pedro Sánchez has dissolved the Cortes, and everything is now a campaign, without a solution of continuity with that of the regional and municipal ones. By chance, just this Tuesday the president had scheduled a meeting with Hillary Clinton, the US Democratic candidate defeated by Donald Trump in 2016, who was passing through Spain for a conference in Barcelona. And Sánchez took advantage of Clinton’s visit to La Moncloa to talk about one of the issues that will be the central axis of his campaign, which has already practically been launched: the fight against populism, especially the far-right, Trumpian-style, which is also ravaging Europe, and They also come to Spain. According to La Moncloa, the two leaders dedicated a good part of their talk “to the threats that populism represents for democracies and how they use tools such as disinformation, the manipulation of the adversary’s political messages and their dehumanization, even going so far as to attack his personal reputation.

The analysis carried out in Sánchez’s environment of the electoral defeat of the PSOE in the autonomous elections, much tougher than expected, focuses especially on the extraordinary mobilization of the right, which in his opinion has been achieved thanks to exaggerations, hoaxes or the recovery of issues from the past such as ETA terrorism, unrelated to the management of autonomies and town halls. Sánchez seems to have taken a clear turn and if in the campaign for the regional elections he practically avoided any mention of Vox or the extreme right, now he has placed this matter in the foreground in what seems to be one of the axes of his speech for the general elections.

This Tuesday, in a message on Twitter to claim the drop in inflation, Sánchez finished off with a clear campaign message: “The social democratic measures work and benefit the social majority of this country. That’s what the far right can’t stand.” Later, in his message about Clinton’s visit, he added that “the strategy of the reactionaries is always the same: lies, hoaxes and hate speech. We have seen it in the US and Brazil. In Spain we are not going to allow it”. Sánchez already discussed this matter with Joe Biden at the White House during his recent visit in the middle of the municipal campaign.

And, later, he added yet another message along the same lines: “Denialism ruins our environment and risks ruining local economies. Let’s save Doñana”, pointed out the president about the news of the boycott in Germany of the strawberry from Huelva so that the Andalusian government withdraws its project to legalize irrigation in the surroundings of the park. Clinton, recalls La Moncloa, suffered like Sánchez a smear campaign and harassment by the right in the 2016 campaign. “The advance of populism, especially from the extreme right, is evident in the United States, Latin America and Europe, especially during electoral processes, where they use the same strategy: lies, hoaxes and hate speech. And the discredit of the institutions before the voters ”, concludes La Moncloa.