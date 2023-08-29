At La Moncloa, nobody quite understood the PP’s strategy with the attempt to investiture Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The announcement that the leader of the popular, who had asked for time to meet with all the groups, will not personally attend the meetings with the spokespersons of those groups and will only see Pedro Sánchez has generated a certain derision in the president’s environment . “The dimension of the loss of time to which Feijóo is going to subject the country for weeks grows every day,” they say in the PSOE. Sánchez and Feijóo will meet this Wednesday at 10 in the morning in Congress. The socialist leader will use that quote to make it clear that, in his opinion, the investiture of the popular is impossible and that only he is in a position to gather 178 votes and be president. “Of course we are willing to talk to everyone except Vox. Democratic normality”, summarized in La Moncloa.

Sánchez has decided not to reject the appointment because it would be inexplicable not to attend a meeting with the candidate that the King has proposed and because it would give arguments to the PP, but it is almost impossible for any agreement to come out of there, quite the contrary. These are two rivals who are fighting for the investiture, who come from a very tough campaign and who broke off their dialogue almost a year ago after Feijóo refused to continue negotiating the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary when Sánchez confirmed that He was going to eliminate the crime of sedition from the Penal Code. The meeting has not yet closed and the president will listen to Feijóo to see what he asks for, therefore, in La Moncloa they do not want to anticipate events, but various sources assume that it will be a tense appointment in which both will reproach each other.

Sánchez is especially annoyed by the PP’s messages towards possible socialist defectors, and will demand that Feijóo backtrack on that strategy. Pilar Alegría, spokesperson for the federal leadership of the PSOE and acting Minister of Education, was very clear this Monday: “The first thing I would tell Feijóo is to apologize, before making that call to Pedro Sánchez, because day in and day out Also during the electoral campaign and during the last legislature, the PSOE has been constantly insulted and disrespected. And he would ask you to rectify those continuous calls to turncoats. I don’t know what Feijóo thinks the PSOE is, but this is a serious organization, with more than 140 years of history, that deserves respect”.

In addition, there is the matter of the Judiciary, which is still pending resolution. And finally, the president wants the quote to serve to emphasize that it does not make any sense that, after offering the Spaniards as a central promise to “repeal sanchismo”, he now asks Sánchez for help for the investiture. Therefore, the forms will be maintained, and there will be an appointment, but Sánchez continues to concentrate on his own investiture and on advancing in the negotiations with the nationalist and pro-independence parties that can give him the majority, and he considers an absolute waste of time next month to dedicate Feijóo to confirm that for the plenary session of September 26 and 27 he only has the votes of the PP, UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition: 172 seats and not one more. “The PP is going to have a very bad time filling the agenda for a whole month with a phantom investiture,” insist government sources. In the PSOE there are many leaders who believe that in reality Feijóo’s big bet is not his investiture, but to try by all means to torpedo Sánchez’s, raising the price of nationalists and independentists, to increase the chances of an electoral repetition .

The PP maintains, on the contrary, that in that meeting Feijóo will ask Sánchez to “explore formulas to give stability to the country”, according to the PP spokesman, Borja Sémper. He did not detail what possibilities the popular leader contemplates. “We believe that the PP and the PSOE have a responsibility to seek stability and governability in the country,” said Sémper, who believes that the meeting between Feijóo and Sánchez “should serve to pave a new path in Spanish politics.”

The meeting with Sánchez will be the only one that Feijóo will hold in the first person, because contacts with the other parties —except for EH Bildu, which they exclude as an interlocutor— derives them from his parliamentary group. The popular president thus manages to avoid a hypothetical photo with Junts, which is causing him internal problems in the Catalan PP: its leader, Alejandro Fernández, has spoken vehemently against speaking with this formation. The leader of the Catalan PP considers that Junts is a “rival”, contrary to what Feijóo defended on Sunday in an interview in The worldand wonders “what is there to talk about” with a party “whose essential thesis is that Spain is a dictatorship led by a fascist King.”

The spokesman for the national executive of the PP has worked hard this Monday to minimize the importance of internal discrepancies on this matter and to try to explain the inconsistency into which the party falls when it accepts talks with some leaders whom not so long ago it considered coup leaders, while criticizing Sánchez precisely for negotiating his investiture “with a fugitive from justice”, referring to Carles Puigdemont.

The Vice Secretary of Culture and Open Society of the PP, Borja Sémper, during the press conference. Diego Radames (Europa Press)

The PP will not speak with the former Catalan president, Sémper has stressed, although it does intend to do so with those responsible for Junts in Congress, led by Miriam Nogueras, a person of maximum confidence of Puigdemont. The popular spokesman argues that “it is not the same” to negotiate with parliamentary groups as to be willing to travel to Waterloo (the Belgian town where Puigdemont is on the run) to negotiate with the expresident, as he maintains that the PSOE does intend. “That two parliamentary groups speak is the same as that there is a delegation that goes to Waterloo to speak with a fugitive? Is not the same. We are not going to give in even an inch in the defense of constitutional Spain”, emphasized Sémper. At the same time, he has charged Sánchez for making “the governance of Spain may be conditioned by Bildu and ERC, as well as by Junts”, which he considers “bad for the interests of the Spanish”.

“Listening does not mean giving in or selling yourself”, Sémper has had an impact responding to the words of the leader of the Catalan PP, which he has downplayed because the party “is not a sect” and, therefore, “there may be nuances and tweets ”. But aware that it is not only Fernández, but a part of the right that is suspicious of his change of position on Junts, the popular spokesman has insisted time and time again that the PP “is not going to talk about the particular interests of nobody” and that he rejects an amnesty law or any other penal relief formula for the independentistas, which is what Junts is asking for. “In 2017, the amnesty law proposal was rejected by the Congress Table and by the PSOE representatives in the Table. It turns out that what in 2017 was unlawful today is viable. Today we think that an amnesty law has no place in the Constitution. Politically, it is nonsense to approve an amnesty law so that they support you in the investiture. The PP opposes it in a resounding and forceful way ”, settled the popular spokesman. The PP, therefore, wants to meet with everyone except Bildu, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the chances of success of their meetings, beyond the insufficient 172 seats it already has, are practically nil.