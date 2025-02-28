The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, They have shown their support for Ukraine after the tense discussion in the White House Among the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, in which the US president has reproached his guest who is “playing with the third World War.”

“Ukraine, Spain is with you”Sánchez has shared in a message posted on the social network X. The Government has assured on several occasions that there cannot be a “fair peace in Ukraine without Ukraine” and, this Monday, the president reiterated in a meeting with Zelenski in kyiv that Spain will continue to support the country during the time that is necessary to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

For its part, Feijóo has described as a “bad news” what happened in the White House. “Bad news for the world what just happened in the White House. It only benefits the cause of aggression, “he said on social networks, where he has also defended that Ukraine” deserves to be heard “and have support for” just peace. “

The PP leader already declared on previous occasions that there can be no peace in Ukraine “if they are not sitting at the table” the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, and the European Union. “We defend the EU, we defend the integrity of the Ukrainian territory. There can be no peace in Ukraine if the president of Ukraine and the European Union is not sitting at the table. I hope and wish that the United States changes posture, “Feijóo said in an interview.