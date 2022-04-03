Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo will face each other this coming Thursday, in their first official meeting with the still president of the Xunta de Galicia who has already become president of the PP and therefore head of the opposition. The President of the Government and his interlocutor have already held a bilateral conversation within the framework of the conference of regional leaders held in La Palma three weeks ago to channel a shared response to the ravages of the war in Ukraine. But the appointment in four days, one day after Feijóo’s meeting with the King, next Wednesday, will be the institutional starting signal for the new relationship between the Executive and the PP, marked by the expectation of the offer – conditioned – of State pacts launched by Feijóo and the uncertain receptivity that he may find in Sánchez. The president and the head of ranks of the country’s second party have not held a face-to-face face-to-face and of this nature since September 2, 2020, when the socialist leader received the today ousted Pablo Casado in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.

Moncloa has prepared to pick up the glove of a Feijóo who, in all his speeches at the popular congress that has enthroned him, has made explicit his desire to avoid a systematic ‘no’ to the Government’s action and to provide institutional meaning, State, to the opposition work of the post-Casado PP, although with a tone of demand and marking the red lines of the terrain in which it intends to operate: Constitution, national unity in regional diversity, an economy with less tax burden, bordering the alliances with those who, in his opinion, seek to break up the country and a political record that abandons “children’s entertainment.” The preliminary contacts established yesterday between Moncloa and the Galician leader’s team to close their meeting suggest that the thaw will not be easy.

It has not been liked in the ranks of the popular that the Government launched its first offer to schedule the appointment -on Tuesday and Thursday- when the echoes of the Sevillian congress had barely died down, a circumstance that is interpreted as an attempt to overshadow the protagonism of Feijóo after his election. And neither has it contributed to fueling confidence that the initial alternative to Moncloa was Tuesday, a day in which the president of the Xunta submits to the control session in the Galician Parliament and Sánchez will be dedicated to the Council of Ministers and to the intervention from kyiv before the Congress of Deputies of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski.