Sánchez and Feijóo face each other in housing: PP conclave and new Government announcement

The social outcry around housing has long been a concern for the Government, which the Popular Party now wants to use to make a dent in the Executive. Both President Pedro Sánchez and the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will stage in the coming days that this issue is a “priority” in their social policies. Sánchez will do so this Monday together with his minister Isabel Rodríguez, with a single-thematic forum, which the popular people have counter-programmed this weekend with a retreat by Feijóo with the baronies that make up his territorial power in Asturias.

The PP introduces in its housing plan a reduction in protection against evictions for vulnerable families

After focusing his speech in recent months on attacking the Executive due to the judicial plot surrounding Sánchez’s family, opposing the immigration crisis and the distribution of unaccompanied minors or trying to separate himself from the management of Dana in Valencia , PP sources now assure that they are “absolutely focused on providing solutions to a priority in the social field” such as housing. “In its range of importance and direct impact, it is the most critical capital issue we face at this moment,” party spokesperson Borja Sémper said this week.

Génova’s intention with this conclave of regional presidents of the PP with Feijóo is to “unify policies” and show itself as a stable alternative to what they consider to be “inaction by the Government on issues that concern Spaniards in their reality.” “This meeting will be a starting point to deploy our housing proposal, with initiatives that will be transferred in the coming weeks both to public opinion and through legislative initiatives,” these sources indicate. The party’s intention, Sémper indicated on Tuesday, is to create a kind of single market and approve these measures both in the regional parliaments and at the state level, “if there are parliamentary groups that are willing” to vote with the popularin reference to the PNV and Junts.

One of the measures that the PP will address this weekend in Colunga is to enable disused public land as residential, to build affordable housing. These types of dreams are designed for some public use of any type, from streets or parks to schools or hospitals. “One of the fundamental elements is putting housing on the market, administrative simplification, reducing deadlines and streamlining everything that has to do with anti-squatting regulations, such as the law that (Francina) Armengol’s freezer has blocked in Congress,” indicate sources from Genoa.

In April, the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, and the person responsible for the housing area, Paloma Martín, presented the ‘Plan + Housing’. Nine months later, the plan involves lowering taxes and freeing up land to build up to 200,000 homes a year, following an agreement with the baronies, which will be finalized this Sunday in a document that Feijóo himself will present. In practice, the party’s strategy involves dosing the measures in the coming months.

“We must congratulate them, because it has taken them almost two years to govern in their autonomies in terms of housing,” sources from the Ministry of Housing consulted by this editorial team ironically said this Friday, celebrating that “the PP joins in leading a action in housing policy”. These voices point out, however, that those from Feijóo “do not propose anything new.” “Minister Isabel Rodríguez has signed nearly 25,000 homes with communities and city councils of all colors through surface rights; The use of endowment land is included in article 15 of the Housing Law and public-private collaboration, in article 25,” they list.

Precisely, Housing recalls that the use of endowment land has already been launched with actions such as the protocol signed in October with the Minister of Universities, Diana Morant, to build housing solutions at affordable prices for students and university workers under this formula.

After kicking off the events for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death, this Thursday President Pedro Sánchez convened a large forum titled Housing, fifth pillar of the Welfare State. In it, the president himself is expected to announce some important measure, in line with the new public company that he announced in the Federal Congress of Seville; the end of the Golden Visa; or the 183,000 homes committed in the last electoral cycle, in 2023.

The housing crisis does not let up and threatens new increases for purchases and rentals in 2025





Minister Rodríguez will participate in the event; in addition to the general director of the Public Land Entity, which the Executive wants to reconvert into the new public housing company, Leire Iglesias; the former general director of the Catalan Institute of the Sun, María Sisternas; that of Alokabide, the public housing and social rental company of Euskadi, Patricia Val; and the manager of Nasuvinsa, from Navarra, Javier Burón. These communities have declared tension zones, which allows them to limit rental prices.