The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the President of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. / AFP/Video: EP

Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo have seen each other’s faces for the first time this Thursday after the Galician president was elected the new leader of the PP last weekend in Seville. A meeting of more than three hours in Moncloa that has ended without any agreement on economic matters but with the commitment to resume negotiations on the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary.

At the appointment, Sánchez has proposed to the head of the opposition an express calendar to renew the constitutional bodies whose mandate has expired. According to that agenda, socialists and popular could close the proceedings on the General Council of the Judiciary and the Constitutional Court for next June 12. He also seeks to promote the processing of the elimination of the requested vote as of April 20.

Feijóo has assured that the meeting was “very cordial”, but also “less fruitful” than he could have expected, since the president has not accepted any of his proposals to deal with the crisis and inflation. “Unfortunately, I don’t have good news for families or workers.”

The conservative leader has stated that the Government “intends to validate the decree without further ado” and that “it will not include modifications or improvements.” The PP will not support the plan as it is, although it will continue to insist on its proposal to the Government in case it agrees to change it in the coming days. “If you want to continue alone, the Government will continue alone,” he has settled.

European funds



Feijóo has regretted that Sánchez has not even considered it appropriate to initiate an alternative proposal as he has proposed and that, he has indicated, he will send explicit and documented to Moncloa. In addition to the announced tax reduction and deflation of personal income tax, the Galician leader has proposed encouraging direct aid; activate a plan to rationalize bureaucratic and public spending; and the «redesign of European funds».

On this last point, Feijóo has proposed creating a specific parliamentary commission to “give security” and “transparency” to the execution of aid, as well as dedicating 7% of European funds to tax deductions. “The solution – he has insisted – does not go through raising taxes, increasing current spending or increasing market rigidities.”

In foreign policy, “the PP is totally open to consensus”, but has demanded to recover diplomatic ties with Algeria and that the Government does not swerve again like that of the Sahara without counting on the PP. “I will try to be very respectful of international politics despite this unfortunate incident in the last week,” he said.