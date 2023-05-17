The day began with the announcement that the seven former members of ETA convicted of blood crimes and who are part of Bildu’s lists will resign from being councilors if they are elected on the 28th and in Moncloa there was a sigh of relief. “Feijóo has run out of campaign,” they said to each other. It was one of those occasions when desire collides with reality. The opposition leader has no intention of easing the pressure that he has been exerting on the chief executive for days for having decided to support himself politically in a formation that, as the minister spokesman admitted this Tuesday, “still has many steps to take ». And hours later he made it clear in the Senate, during one of the roughest and starkest confrontations of all he has starred in to date with the Prime Minister. “Are you going to break your pacts with Bildu at once, yes or no?” asked Feijóo, with an eye on what could happen after 28-M with institutions such as those of Navarra. “When ETA is nothing anymore – Pedro Sánchez replied -, ETA for you is everything”.

Once the duel ended, the same accusations crossed from one side of the Upper House to the other: “They have crossed all lines.” The PSOE censures the leader of the PP for saying that Sánchez is “more generous with the executioners than with the victims”; the lunge with which the popular leader reproached the president for not having demanded at any time that Bildu remove from his plates neither the seven most bloodthirsty candidates nor the other 37 convicted of terrorism that he presents and that, instead, he did attacked the PP, accusing it of making “indecent” use of a terrorism that “no longer exists” for demanding that it not be condescending to its partners. The PP considers it “moral turpitude” for the president to say that the party did “the impossible to prevent the success of the Zapatero socialist government’s efforts to put an end to ETA.”

The confirmation that he would not manage to redirect the thread of the electoral campaign to where his strategists had wanted to place it from day one – the management of the economy, employment data and government measures in matters such as housing, education or the fight against the drought – had already led Sánchez on Monday to go on the attack against the popular ones. Above all, after noting the nervousness among their own ranks, after both Javier Lambán from Aragon and Emiliano García-Page from Castilla-La Mancha reneged on the Bildu pacts. And in the Senate, Sánchez redoubled the strategy.

In a speech that in Moncloa they described with satisfaction as “six points of ground gold” to summarize “how terrorism was defeated” and “the use that the PP has always made of ETA”, the head of the Executive launched against Feijóo from the definition of the criminal organization such as the Movimiento de Liberación Nacional Vasco carried out by José María Aznar in 1998 -MLNV was what the band and its socio-political environment called themselves- until the attempts to point it out as the author of the jihadist attacks of 11-M in the middle of the campaign of the generals 2004. And he again accused the PP of not being able to “digest” that the end of terrorism came with a PSOE government.

clash of arguments



The Socialists concede that the debate around their relationship with the Basque independentists “does not help”, but they are also convinced that the excessive aggressiveness of the PP generates a rejection reaction in their electorate and that they argued that Feijóo is acting ” to the desperate” because it has nothing more to offer will end up permeating. “What the Spaniards want is to build a future that solves their problems,” argued the president this Tuesday in the seat.

The spokesperson for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, went even further, adopting an equidistant position between the first opposition party and the formation of Arnaldo Otegi during her usual appearance on Tuesdays in Moncloa. «Among those who have not taken into account the pain of the victims and those who twelve years after the disappearance of ETA continue to use it, we are the majority. And today those who have won have been the victims, “she wielded.

The popular ones do not believe that the question of the pacts with the nationalist left is going to retract the vote of the convinced socialists, but they do believe that the laxity shown by Sánchez -also underlined by the degree of demand that, in contrast, has shown a party like the PNV, they point out – can dissuade moderate voters whom the PSOE aspired to get out of abstention. «As much as he tries to muddy the debate, the reality is that Bildu is a priority partner of Sánchez and he considers that people with blood crimes are worthy representatives of the citizens. Sánchez is an opportunity for Bildu. Feijóo will not be, “they say.

The leader of the PP moves in any case in a complex balance in this matter, in which both Vox and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have shown that they are willing to go further than him. As soon as he learned of the resignation of the seven ETA members to enter the town halls, he defended that the Spaniards had reasons to be more hopeful. Ayuso, who had flirted the day before with the idea of ​​making Bildu illegal, questioned the express commitment. And in the Upper House, Feijóo launched an extra demand to compensate: that the 44 candidates in question formalize their resignation before the Central Electoral Board in order to make it credible.