This Thursday, Pedro Sánchez reproached Alberto Núñez Feijóo for having “embraced” as if it were “an adolescent prank” the insults of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, who called the president of the Government a “son of a bitch” and He later maintained that what he had said was “I like fruit”, a phrase that he has turned into a slogan against the leader of the PSOE. “All the limits of insult have been exceeded, as we have seen with the fruit. Because when the president of Madrid says that she said 'I like fruit', she said something else… and it seems that Mr. Feijóo feels very comfortable, and he embraces it and does not reject it. We see Mr. Feijóo following a joke in bad taste, fruity or not, to Mrs. Ayuso,” Sánchez said this morning in an interview on Rac1, where he regretted that the PP had not reprimanded the Madrid leader. Furthermore, he has shown his discomfort at the happiness displayed by the opposition leader during the delivery of fruit baskets to PP militants at the Madrid Popular Party's Christmas dinner last Monday. Feijóo, for his part, has mocked the PSOE leader's complaint: “Do I reject the basket? It seems crazy to me… it's like I reject a basket of marzipan or nougat. “This is Mr. Sánchez’s censorship.”

The President of the Government has brought up the matter after being questioned about how he handles the insults and disqualifications he receives. He first said that he himself recommended to his mother that she remove media alerts from her mobile phone in which attacks on him were made, which he has described as “unethical pseudo-media.” “My mother had those alerts to know when news came out about her son and she saw her as quite sad. She told me: 'She looks at what they say about you', and I replied: 'Take them off.'

After that, Sánchez gave as an example the issue of fruit and how the president of the Community of Madrid has adopted the phrase “I like fruit” as a slogan, with which she wanted to cover up the insult she uttered against Sánchez when he, In the investiture session in Congress, he referred to Ayuso's brother's business with the Madrid Government during the pandemic. “All limits have been exceeded in insults (…) and it seems that Mr. Feijóo feels comfortable with that and hugs him and smiles. We have even seen how the president of the Community of Madrid gives the opposition leader, Mr. Feijóo, a basket of fruit at the Christmas party. And we all remember why this fruit theme appears,” she said regarding the photo of Ayuso and Feijóo with the fruit baskets. “I don't see him reproach him or reject him, but rather hug him and smile. These are insults in bad taste, unpleasant, rude, as if they were a childish thing, an adolescent prank, when behind it there is a clear and flagrant lack of respect for a political opponent,” lamented Sánchez, who stressed that he has not “insulted never to the leader of the opposition.”

Ayuso's team began to ironically use the phrase “I like fruit” during Pedro Sánchez's investiture debate in mid-November. This is how Ayuso's team responded to this newspaper when it asked if the president had called the President of the Government a “son of a bitch” in the Congress gallery. His cabinet later implicitly acknowledged that he had effectively crossed out the then socialist candidate with those words.

Feijóo, during an interview on Antena 3, has not made any clarification either about his attitude or about Ayuso's insults and has considered Sánchez's complaints an attempt at censorship: “The thing about the fruit… Anyway, it seems very good and what it says [Pedro Sánchez] It's nonsense that I hug the fruit basket. I reject her? It's like I reject one of marzipan or nougat. Each one is responsible for what he does and if four people who have been there for a long time [en el partido] They give him a basket of fruit, well… Imagine that I reject it, what nonsense!” he defended. “Am I going to prohibit the party in Madrid from giving away fruit? “This about Mr. Sánchez's censorship…”