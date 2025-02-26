The German elections held on Sunday, where he won the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (UCD), but with a strong rise from the extreme right of alternative for Germany (AFD), have caused a new confrontation between the government between the government and … The opposition. In the control session of the Congress, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo have launched their national pacts, both with an eye on the Central European country, where, unlike what happens in Spain, the consensus seems to open Step to isolate once again the most radical political options.

In an international context of great uncertainty, with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, promoting an approach to the Russia of Vladimir Putin while threatening the European Union with imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, key sectors for the European economy, the Opposition leader, the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has asked the chief of the Executive if his alliance with “nationalists, Separatists, communists and Sortu-Batasuna »is the most appropriate in the current panorama.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, resulting, has affirmed that, because, despite continuing without approved this legislature, the General State Budgets, the Executive, in his opinion, “makes Spain progress.” According to him, the numbers endorse to the PSOE and add coalition. Spain, he said, is the economy of the euro zone that has grown the most, the second power of the continent in renewable energies and the country that has reduced inequality. And all this, has apostilled, despite “the complexity of the parliamentary fraction.”

Probably, the president of the Government was in mind that on Tuesday the division within his Council of Ministers gave two new setbacks to his party, despite being the majority partner of the coalition. The unexpected PP and Summar alliance allowed the Plenary of Congress to take into consideration a proposition of the law to nationalize Saharawis, with the socialists against, and rejected a PNV standard that resurrected the draft bill retired in May by the Executive for the lack of support, despite the votes in favor of the PSOE. “His government has broken his vote discipline again and has no authority to cease the vice president who votes against her proposals,” said Feijóo, rummaging in the wound.

The opposition leader, who has always underlined the discomfort with Sánchez for not dealing with state issues, has asked, almost rhetorically, who will support him in foreign and defense policy if not agrees with The majority match of the lower house, the PP, and the one that has an absolute majority in the Senate, also the PP. Clarifying has been moments later the intervention of the general secretary of Pode percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and what will it do if the “fascist Trump” demands that it be five percent.

In a delicate moment, where the United States threatens to carefree the European defense and France and Germany advoc firmly to allocate more money to military investment. Also add, within the Executive, it is reluctant to be “not warm”.

“The world is defining your future and you only worry about yours,” Feijóo told Sánchez. The socialist, as his party has been making from the German elections, has once again urged him to “ultra -right”, alluding to Vox, just like “the German right.” But if the CDU can avoid AFD, it is because the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) is willing to govern with it. A question that did not want to answer the spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in Congress, Patxi López, this Tuesday at a press conference, in the event that a similar situation was given in Spain. “If it were as his German colleagues and had not bought the presidency, Spain would continue to have equality,” the popular has replied to the president.

If the PP and Vox had had a majority in the general elections of July 23, 2023, Sánchez has ventured, Santiago Abascal would be vice president of the government and would be defending Trump’s tariffs, while the popular Esteban González Pons would be minister and would be calling the President of the United States “orange ogre.” “There is no comparison between this coalition government and its potential coalition government,” said Sánchez, who has still had to answer another question in international matters.

The spokesman for the Basque Parliamentary Group in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has done what will probably be his last question as a deputy of the PNV, because he will leave to Bilbao to assume the organic reins of the nationalist formation. Esteban has talked about a “worrying dystopia,” where the United States has become a “plutocracy.” Therefore, beyond the gesture with Ukraine promising one billion euros in military aid to resist the Russian invasion, he has asked him “commitment and leadership” to the chief of the Executive, and who took advantage of the place where he was placed at the meeting he convened The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, to respond to bilateral negotiation between the United States and Russia to negotiate peace in Ukraine without the attacked country.

Sanchez has recognized that the situation produces “restlessness and anxiety”, with “Nazi greetings”, in allusion to the gesture made by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and now Trump’s head advisor, in a country that was fundamental to defeat Nazism in World War II. As a farewell, Esteban has requested that the reform of the Law on Official Secrets, an eternal claim of the PNV and a repeated promise of the Government, and Sánchez has taken the glove: «It has that in this legislature we will modify the Law of Official Secrets ». Before, in an unusual interruption in the control sessions, Sánchez has stood up to applaud Esteban and have followed the left benches in an impromptu ovation.

In the background there has been the debate on the closing of the debt to the autonomous communities, after closing the government an agreement with ERC for the removal of more than 17,000 million euros in Catalonia, which the Ministry of Finance wants to camouflage with the Announcement of a total forgation of 83,000 million euros for all regions. Something that does not content Junts, critic with ‘coffee for all’, nor to the PP, which considers that autonomies are used to cover a new privilege to Catalan separatism.

Feijóo has touched this matter of passing. «Condona or condemnation? The condemnation is you, ”he said to Sánchez, who has used his usual irony in his replica:” Have you really thought about debt forgiveness? There are 83,000 million euros that the autonomous communities will stop paying. What I tell him is that he will not happen to him as with pensions and revaluation, which is caught in his own contradictions. Think better.

It has been later, in the questions to the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, where the PP has lashed out at what has defined as an attempt to ‘mutualize’ the debt of Catalan separatism. «What takes me away as Riojana puts it as Rioja, but with the cost premium of separatist embezzlement. To mutualize disloyalty, what tax plan to upload? As it happened last week, after the mess between PSOE and add by the taxation of the Income Tax of natural persons (IRPF) in the minimum interprofessional salary, Montero has been the largest piece, with questions about corruption that near the Miguel Tellado Government, Elías Bendodo and Ester Muñoz and then an interpellation of Juan Bravo for the “fiscal hell” of the Executive. She, again, has denied that taxes have been raised to the middle and worker classes.