Sánchez and European leaders arrive in Ukraine in the third anniversary of the war

The third anniversary of the Ukraine War is fulfilled in the middle of Donald Trump’s barrage against Voldimir Zelenski President, whom he tries to impose a peace with Russia by rapidly and with broad concessions against the Russia of Vladimir Putin. In this context there has been a landing of European leaders in kyiv. The president of the European Council, António Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the whole of the Colegio de Commissioners are already in the Ukrainian capital, where Pedro Sánchez has also moved to transfer the support to Zelenski in one of his worst moments in office after Trump has called him “dictator” making it clear that US support is in question.

Nor is the situation for the European Union easy, which has been left out of the negotiations. “You can discuss anything with Putin, but Ukraine and the EU have to be in the agreement,” said the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, but in Brussels, where he presides over the meeting with the foreign ministers to analyze, Among other issues, how to continue supporting Ukraine. Kallas has raised a new fund of 20,000 million euros for Ukraine. For its part, Von der Leyen has taken advantage of the trip to remember that the EU is the largest taxpayer to that country, with 134,000 million euros disbursed and has announced that another 3.5 billion of the Fund for Ukraine will arrive in March.

The presence of European leaders also intends to be a gesture for Ukraine in their way to incorporation into the community club. “A peaceful nation was invaded with the only reason for Putin’s imperial obsession. But we believe in a free and sovereign Ukraine on its way to the European Union, “is Von der the message:” A free and sovereign Ukraine not only results in Europe’s interest, but also of the entire world. The autocrats around the world look closely if there is impunity if you invade your neighbor and violate international borders. Or if there is a real deterrence. ”

Another of the debates that European leaders have on the table is precisely how to increase their own security so that it does not depend, as until now, exclusively on the US. The main problem is that of financing. Costa has convened an extraordinary European council on March 6 to analyze the situation and the claim of Von der Leyen is to advance to that day the White Paper of European Defense.

Spain is committed to rapid deployment forces as a “embryo” of a European army

For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, has defended the need to “include the ability to have rapid deployment forces” as a “embryo of a European army” as part of the increase in the military capacities of the block. That is a debate that dates back to a long time and has complexity since defense is a national competition and within 27 it is difficult to converge in the unanimity required by foreign policy issues.

Albares has opted to “integrate and develop the European defense industry in an ambitious way”, which includes the “competitiveness” of European companies and also that “strategic autonomy” that the EU seeks with the intention of increasing defense spending also in account the “southern neighborhood.”

“Being at stake is all that we are and in everything we believe,” said the minister on war: “We are going to continue with Ukraine all the time that is necessary for peace to arrive, a peace that cannot have a prize For the aggressor. ” Thus, he recalled that the hypothetical agreement must “respect the United Nations Charter” and has reiterated that for “peace to be fair and last chosen from Ukraine ”.

And it is that in the EU they have left in defense of Zelenski before Trump’s attack, which reproached him that he has not summoned elections, although he has expired the deadline. “I think he is wrong and that he was mixing the two people,” said the high representative of the EU, who has assured that Ukraine could not celebrate elections in full war: “Russia has not had elections in 25 years.”