It was so evident that he had no other intention than to use the chamber as an electoral springboard that Sánchez did not bother to stay once his plan was executed. Despite the fact that it had been he who had defended the previous days that the motion of censure was a legitimate instrument that had to be taken seriously and the PSOE who had ruled out the proposal of some allies to dispatch it with procedural interventions. The head of the Executive left the lower house after three in the afternoon, after the morning session that had begun at nine, after having monopolized the debate for more than three hours and after hearing how Díaz replied to Tamames harshly. that he had reserved exclusively for Abascal.

Continuity



Hand in hand, the president and vice president strove to present themselves as the cross of the governments of Mariano Rajoy, especially that of the first legislature, which still had to deal, like José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, with a European Union from which They demanded cuts in public spending, and it is expected that this Wednesday they will do so again to reply, this time, to the PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, who did not yet have the turn to speak yesterday. “There is a coalition government for a long time,” Díaz warned after glossing in detail the work of each of the ministers.

Without participating, the popular were very present in the parliamentary day. And not only because of the references of the members of the Executive. Abascal also made it clear in his initial speech that the motion, as the PNV spokesman Aitor Esteban stressed, also sought to “put Feijóo in a bind”, to which he launched a poisoned invitation. «Let’s vote together against the worst government in decades; Let’s vote today and understand each other tomorrow,” he claimed.

Tamames, who held out until the end, did not ask for any vote. He limited himself to reading, with slight variations and some forgetfulness (he did not go so far as to say that his objective was to call elections in just a month and a half), the speech that had already been leaked almost a week ago and to avoid all those issues that separate him from Vox . But also to make Sánchez ugly by taking too long without responding to his specific criticisms; the fundamental one, the elimination from the Criminal Code of the crime of sedition for which the leaders of the ‘procés’ were convicted. “That by itself – he moved away – should have caused the dissolution of the Cortes”.