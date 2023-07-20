It was an intense debate, especially in the duels between Yolanda Díaz and Santiago Abascal, but far from the shouting of last week. Pedro Sánchez and his vice president staged their intention to continue living together in the alliance of the left and used Abascal to focus criticism of the absent Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in the debate last night on RTVE. The Vox leader set himself up as a spokesman for the right, with almost no mention of the PP and without clarifying whether he will demand to enter the Government if the right achieves a majority.

Abascal was in charge of opening the debate and it took him a few seconds to shoot. Without even listening to his opponents, he accused them of lies, falsehoods, manipulations, and slander. It seemed like the worst omen, but it turned out to be deceptive. So much so that at the end of the first block, on the economy, the moderator, Xabier Fortes, felt impelled to encourage the leaders to debate more intensely and even interrupt themselves. Nothing to do with the stridency and harshness of the face to face between Sánchez and Feijóo.

The duel between the left and the extreme right was paradoxically less polarizing than that between the two traditional parties. On the one hand, because the leader of Vox formulated his attacks, even the most outrageous, without exaggerating the tone. And on the other, because Sánchez, after the fiasco of his confrontation with Feijóo, this time avoided interruptions and offered clear evidence that he was not willing to fall back on last week’s show. It was Díaz who sought the melee with the leader of the extreme right with more zeal and a more combative attitude. The vice president also showed the two sides of her campaign: she tried to be proactive, as she did in the first week, and at the same time she sought shock, as she has been acting in recent days.

The Sumar candidate and the Vox candidate starred in the most tense moments of the night. One, regarding violence against women. Abascal had attacked in a rush with the consequences of the law of only yes is yes —”117 monsters in the street”— and the trans law, that led him to ask his adversaries directly: “What do you understand by a woman?” He got no answer.

Díaz went on to counterattack by showing a photo of two Valencian deputies who, according to her, were laughing during a minute of silence over the murder of a woman. Both got into a rough fight and the vice president blurted out: “I’m not afraid of you, Mr. Abascal.” Sparks flew again later when Díaz demanded that the Vox candidate apologize for having falsely claimed that the recent murder of a business owner in Madrid was the work of an immigrant.

The debate was for three, but there was a fourth, as absent as present. The empty chair did not exist physically, only symbolically. Fortes warned him at first. Then, during the debate, it was slow to become apparent. Abascal did not say a word about Feijóo and limited himself to taking advantage of the gap. Sánchez and Díaz began by making it clear that for them the leader of Vox was also representing Feijóo. The president repeated his idea that if the current government does not repeat, Spain will be doomed to a “dark time tunnel.”

But it was not until the last of the three blocks – that of the pacts, after economics and social policy – ​​when Sánchez took a small revenge for the face to face. “Mr. Feijóo is not here not to take charge of all the lies that he told in the other debate,” he shot. “And also because he is ashamed to appear with Mr. Abascal. He makes a pact with him and governs with him, but he is ashamed to appear with him. Díaz took a little longer, but he did not miss the opportunity to lash out at Feijóo either. He promised that it will be “the last time that a candidate is absent from a debate” and that for this his group will promote a reform of the law in order to make attendance mandatory. Then he took the opportunity to bring up the topic that he has been airing in recent days, Feijóo’s old friendship with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado, and also with the intention of putting the Vox leader in trouble:

—Do you think it is normal for Mr. Feijóo to be associated with a drug dealer?

—What does not seem normal to me is to say this about an absentee.

Abascal barely referred to the PP throughout the night. At first he wanted to make it clear that his economic policy is not that of the popular and, when the turn came to talk about pacts, he criticized the fact that Feijóo had dedicated part of his face to face with Sánchez to demand that he let him govern if the PP is the list with the most votes. He did not leave the slightest clue about Vox’s intentions after next Sunday or Abascal’s possible desire to enter the Executive.

Sánchez stressed his intention to repeat the agreement with Díaz. The harmony between the two was very evident all night, in the case of you and by their first names. Sumar’s candidate threw some taunts at the socialist to emphasize that she does not share her positions on issues such as housing or retirement age. But the discrepancies never left the friendly tone, portrayed at moments like this, when Sánchez stated:

—We have to keep moving forward, but with our feet on the ground.

“I have them, Pedro.”

-I know. I know you Yolanda.

