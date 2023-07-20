It was 9:46 p.m. when Yolanda Díaz arrived at Studio 6 of the facilities that RTVE has in Prado del Rey. She did it by taxi, specifically in a white Tesla, surely because of the environmental issue, and accompanied by the hard core of advisers with whom she has prepared Sumar’s electoral campaign, with Rodrigo Amirola and Pablo Bustinduy at the helm. Dressed in a white jacket, with black buttons, and blue jeans, the candidate for the Presidency of the Government of Sumar, she crossed the corridor that separated her from the RTVE representatives at great speed, faithful to her nerve. After greeting Elena Sánchez, interim president of the Board of Directors of Radio Televisión Española, and Pepe Vilar, head of the Corporation’s News, it was the turn for the photos.

Minutes later, Díaz verbalized his “support” for the RTVE workers and at the same time wished that “this is the last debate in which a candidate hides from the media and does not come”, a message that the PSOE candidate, Pedro Sánchez, would repeat half an hour later. Confident, Ella Díaz assured that she came to demonstrate two things. Firstly, “that we are going to win the elections and we are going to have a progressive coalition government in which Sumar has his own profile” and, secondly, “to make it clear that the proposals of the right are the result of the past”.

Yolanda Diaz.







Fifteen minutes later, the Vox candidate, Santiago Abascal, arrived. He did it in the black van with which he has toured Spain during the campaign and accompanied by the Vox secretary general, Ignacio Garriga, and Manuel Mariscal, head of the vox list for Toledo to the Congress of Deputies. The only representative of the right in the debate to three, arrived without a tie, with a black jacket, open blue shirt and gray pants. Abascal said in the RTVE canutazo that this Wednesday “is a gigantic opportunity to talk about what really matters.” And it is that, in his opinion, in this campaign “there has been a lot of talk about pacts, about polls, which are normally oriented to define the vote instead of predicting it, and little has been said about important things and what concerns the Spaniards at home ». And what are those things that worry the Spanish? According to Abascal, “problems in the countryside, industry or security in the neighborhoods.” “I hope that in this debate we can get our message across directly,” the Vox leader wished.



Santiago Abascal.



afp







Finally, at 9:15 p.m., Pedro Sánchez arrived in a black Renault, accompanied by Óscar López, Francesc Vallès and Ana Manzano, with whom he prepared the face-to-face with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the great absentee of the night. In a blue suit and red tie, Sánchez posed for the photographers before answering a question from Marc Sala. The President of the Government thanked public television for the debate: “I believe that democratic debates are fundamental, that is why I cannot understand that there is a candidate who does not come to this debate, rejects it and hides.” After Feijóo’s slap on the wrist, he wanted to make it clear that the electoral campaign is about citizens and their problems and their demands, and announced that in the debate he would take stock of the four “difficult and hard” years due to the pandemic and the economic and social consequences of the war. But Sánchez also came to present a project for the future for the next four years: «I hope it will be a debate of arguments and proposals. Obviously it will be intense, but I come confident and with the spirit of being able to repeat a progressive coalition government that I believe has been good for the country during these years.

At 9:57 p.m. Sánchez entered the set, shook hands with Santiago Abascal and gave Yolanda Díaz a couple of kisses. After the photo with the presenter of the debate Xavier Fortes, Abascal, Díaz and Sánchez posed for the last time and the set closed its doors and the candidates stood behind their lecterns. The debate began.