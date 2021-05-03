On May 2 in the early nineteenth century, the people of Madrid rose up heroically in defense of their freedom, and on May 2 in the second decade of the 21st century, Isabel Díaz Ayuso is there to keep that flag up. “We continue to defend the same cause: Spain and freedom,” proclaimed the president. All the institutional fanfare was put this Sunday at the service of Díaz Ayuso on the day of the autonomous party in Madrid, which became the final fireworks of the campaign of the also PP candidate. In an official act, the first row of authorities was chaired by Pablo Casado, leader of the popular. And Ayuso’s electoral motto, “freedom”, was, as she explained later, the leitmotiv of his speech. “In 1808, Madrid was the epicenter of a reaction that swept through Spain”, illustrated the president. And, today, two centuries and 13 years later, there she is, “to defend the same cause” and with the conviction that the polls will bring her a great electoral victory this Tuesday.

The cause is the same as in 1808 and also the objective: to make Madrid the epicenter of another reaction that runs through Spain. Change the rival: today’s Napoleonic troops are embodied in “the sanchismo”, whose defeat is the great objective proclaimed by Ayuso throughout the campaign and reiterated in his last rally: “The problem in Madrid is Pedro Sánchez.” The PP candidate had challenged the Prime Minister from the same day he called the elections for May 4. And Pedro Sánchez accepted the challenge: he went down to the campaign charging in the face of his opponent and overshadowing the figure of the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo. With the passing of the days, the President of the Government has chosen to take more cover. In the last week he had not appeared, until this Sunday he left for the final attempt to push Gabilondo and twist the pulse of the polls. The president closed the contest in a completely opposite way to the one that had entered it: without mentioning once by name the PP candidate. He had already done the same in his two previous appearances and in the final moment he did not separate himself from a script that socialist strategists have been changing as the campaign progressed.

More information

Sánchez did not quote Ayuso or when he referred to a phrase uttered by her. The PP candidate pointed out days ago that if her government is at the mercy of Vox’s support, “it would not be the end of the world.” And Sánchez replied with catastrophic tones: “The end of the world, no, but the beginning of the end of a vigorous democracy.”

The Socialists closed their campaign in Entrevías, the poorest neighborhood in the capital, linked to Vallecas. And there the president combined his warnings against the danger of winning “the hatred and intolerance” of the right with denunciations of the social inequality that he attributed to the 26 years of regional governments of the PP. “What we are at stake is that the economic recovery also reaches Entrevías, not only Serrano Street,” he said. The socialist leader extended in comparing the electoral battle in Madrid with the one that was fought in the United States against Donald Trump. Also his vice president and now United We Can candidate, Pablo Iglesias, evoked Trump in his acts this Sunday: “What do you think will happen if they lose? Or haven’t you seen it on Capitol Hill? ”He said. Calls for mobilization, the last hope of the left, marked all the speeches. In the case of Gabilondo, in dramatic terms: “If we don’t go [a votar], we will lose everything and it will be too late ”.

Pablo Casado and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Sunday. Ángel Gabilondo and Pedro Sánchez, in the closing ceremony of the campaign. Olmo Calvo / Andrea Comas

Casado was also there for Ayuso’s final rally, after a very discreet participation in the campaign. The leader of the PP seeks in Madrid a springboard for the rest of Spain and made it clear: “From the Puerta del Sol to the palace of La Moncloa.” Married had already been in the morning in the institutional act of the Dos de Mayo with treatment of first authority. Spokesmen for the other political groups had also been invited. Iglesias did not attend because he considered it “an act of the elites.” Gabilondo and the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, were present, although they were deplored that they had been summoned to “an act of propaganda.”

The Socialists encountered another setback this Sunday, after EL PAÍS published that, in a document sent to Brussels, the Government proposes to suppress the tax credit for the joint taxation of couples in personal income tax. The PP and the leader of Citizens, Inés Arrimadas, did not take long to jump on him and the Government announced at the end of the day that it is reversing itself.

For no other party are these elections more dramatic than for Ciudadanos, whose survival is at stake. Arrimadas has been with the candidate until the last day, Edmundo Bal, who appealed more to those who “believe in coexistence and dialogue.”

If the other two forces on the left went to the working-class periphery – Iglesias closed in Vicálvaro – Más Madrid stayed in the center, on the Cuesta de Moyano, where the old-fashioned booksellers’ booths in the city are installed. His candidate, Mónica García, insisted on a speech that has fled from the shrillness and that appeals to the value of the common in front of a right that, as he said, understands “freedom as trampling on others and disengaging from society.”

Iglesias exhibited a message of support from former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, which gave her the opportunity to reinforce what her message has been in recent days: “She knows well what fascism is and the destruction of democracy that it is carrying out. Jair Bolsonaro ”. The equivalent of Bolsonaro and Trump in Spain would be Ayuso, who represents “the enemies of democracy,” Iglesias said in Vicálvaro. “That’s why we play much more than Madrid,” he insisted.

Vox returned to where it usually is to close the campaign and make a show of force: it gathered around 5,000 people in the Plaza de Colón. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, reserved the final message, after his candidate, Rocío Monasterio. And he not only charged against the left, but also against Casado, “the blue weather vane”.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid