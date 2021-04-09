Madrid, the community in Spain with the highest number of deaths after 13 months of the pandemic (23,310, according to the official statistics of the Ministry of Health), the second with the highest infection rate in the Peninsula and the first with the highest percentage of occupation of the ICUs, has become the territory of an electoral battle, which is resolved on May 4, where the parties accuse each other of serious errors in the management of the greatest health crisis in the last 100 years. The president, Pedro Sánchez, questioned this Friday the data offered by the Madrid Executive on infections. President Isabel Díaz Ayuso accused him of being a liar.

The President of the Government questioned this Friday in an informal conversation with journalists during his African tour the data on coronavirus infections that Madrid communicates daily, a vital instrument in defining the most appropriate measures at all times to fight the spread of the covid -19.

When journalists asked Sánchez, already at a press conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, what he was referring to when he raised his doubts about the data offered by Madrid, the president did not want to maintain that suspicion but he did send a clear message against the policy of the Community virus containment, one of which has taken the least aggressive measures: “This is something very serious. Figures are more expressive than words ”, he stressed. “Madrid has 315 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to a Spanish average of 174. I remind you that when a community is above 250 scarce it is subject to high risk. I repeat, high risk ”, he stressed. “We see ICU beds per patient: 38% in Madrid compared to 20% for the national average. In addition, Madrid has one of the highest positivity rates in Spain, 9%. Madrid has almost one in four deaths in Spain. I ask for seriousness and responsibility and to work to reduce this line of contagions. Figures are much more expressive than words ”, he declared.

Pre-election act

A week before and during the celebration of a pre-election act, Sánchez already attacked Ayuso’s management, considering that the only freedom that exists in Madrid is that of the circulation of the virus that causes Covid-19, in reference to the few restrictions that the PP Government has imposed in this territory to combat the coronavirus.

It didn’t take long for Sánchez’s words to get an answer without nuances. “The thief thinks that they are all of his condition. President Sánchez always lies ”, answered the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, PP candidate for the next elections, in an interview on Antena 3.

Sánchez believes for his part that we must wait to see the evolution of the pandemic after Easter and questions the data of the Community of Madrid because the level of infections declared does not quite match the hospital admissions that are registered.

The Community of Madrid had on Thursday an incidence of 315 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and 2,442 hospital beds occupied by covid patients. On January 28, the incidence in Madrid was more than three times higher (994), with more than double the number of beds occupied than now (5,000).

The feeling conveyed by the president is that the data in some communities, and especially in Madrid due to his decision to greatly limit restrictions, may worsen in the coming days.

“Double standard”

Ayuso has accused Sánchez of having “a double standard” with Madrid and of “doubting only his figures”. He also blames him for part of the problems caused by the third wave by not controlling the entry of foreigners through the Barajas airport and having refused to have antigen tests carried out in pharmacies.

In video, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, replies to Sánchez, assuring that he will not be silent before his “very serious accusations” about the Madrid data, this Friday at a press conference in Navacerrada.(PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: EP)

The statistics contradict the criticisms of Isabel Díaz Ayuso because only a residual percentage of infections of known origin (0.06%) come from. foreigners who have entered Madrid through Barajas.

The councilors and senior officials of the Community of Madrid attack the central government every day, blaming it for the lack of sufficient vaccines to immunize the population, or for generating confusion about the AstraZeneca vaccine until a high percentage of citizens refuse to inject yourself with that brand.

Sánchez defended his option yesterday: to maintain the vaccination with AstraZeneca between 60 and 69 years. “The EMA [la Agencia Europea del Medicamento] says AstraZeneca should be continued and the vaccine is safe. What we are going to do is put it on [el grupo de] more than 60 years, where there are no cases of thrombi. We will continue with the vaccination with AstraZeneca. What we are always going to do is stick to what the scientists tell us. We are going to guarantee the lives of our people and that the vaccination process is a success ”.