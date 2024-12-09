The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, held a meeting with the President of CATL, Robin Zeng, in order to analyze the investment projects of the Chinese group in Spain, among which is the Stellantis gigafactory in Figueruelas (Saragossa).

During the meeting, Pedro Sánchez also discussed with those responsible for the Chinese company the need to join forces in the fight against climate change and decarbonization, as indicated in a press release.

The President of the Government has stressed that Spain is fully committed to decarbonisation. In this sense, it has conveyed the decided commitment of the Executive with the electrification of the automotive sector For which he has indicated that more than 5.5 billion euros of European funds have already been allocated to the reindustrialization of the sector.

In this bet he has valued the PERTE of the Electric and Connected Vehicle, whose last call (PERTE VEC III) will be resolved at the end of the year. In addition, a fourth call with 1,250 million euros is planned to be launched soon.

Those responsible for the group, whose activity revolves around the manufacturing and marketing of battery systems for electrified vehicles, have highlighted the importance of collaborate on net zero emissions projects in Spain to fight climate change.

In addition, CATL also manufactures energy storage systems, contributing to the promotion of the development of the circular economy. Specifically, the Government has recently approved the update of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) 2021-2023, which plans to reach 5.5 million electric vehicles and 81% renewable electricity in 2030.

In 2023, CATL signed a first collaboration agreement with Stellantis for the supply of batteries with the possibility of jointly investing in their manufacturing. In October, the Ministry of Industry resolved to grant 133 million euros to Stellantis Figueruelas within line A of PERTE VEC III batteries. This subsidy is in addition to the 14 million euros of PERTE decarbonization announced last October. In total, the Stellantis group has been awarded almost 300 million eurosthrough calls from the PERTE VEC, for the reconversion of Figueruelas, among other projects.

The meeting takes place after the recent visit of the President of the Government to the People’s Republic of China, where he held meetings with authorities and companies in the country to strengthen economic, commercial, business and investment relations.