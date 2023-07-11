Pedro Sánchez played much more than Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The Prime Minister, who in theory has the enormous advantage of being in La Moncloa and controlling the political agenda, this time was acting, in a certain way, as a candidate. The defeat in the municipal elections made Feijóo a favorite and Sánchez needed to consolidate in the debate the feeling of comeback that was taking hold in recent days within the PSOE. For this, the president’s team had designed a debate very focused on the idea that the PP is going to govern with Vox, with the intention of activating the left. And he was very confident that Sánchez would manage to defuse, at least in part, the anti-Sanchismo that dominated the municipal campaign.

The Socialists were looking for the Sánchez of the last interviews, the one who came out stronger than he entered and reactivated his party’s campaign. However, the debate got muddy almost from the first minute, so much so that on many occasions it was difficult to understand the contestants. And that environment was the worst possible to try to transfer the idea of ​​a comeback, which was the main objective of La Moncloa in this debate, in addition to placing the PP together with Vox to try to stop the flow of PSOE voters who can go to the PP, around 8% at this time according to the EL PAÍS and SER survey.

Sánchez at no time seemed like the president, but rather the candidate, and he was desperately trying to place some messages in front of a very grown Feijóo due to the polls that give him a favorite. The president struggled to try to control the debate, he even insistently asked the moderators to let him speak before a Feijóo who dominated the scene. Sánchez repeated over and over again “that is not true, that is not true” before each of the invectives of the PP leader, but he only really managed to take the initiative in very few moments of the debate, especially when he took the toughest positions of the Vox leaders whom the PP has led to institutional positions. The strategy that La Moncloa had prepared, in line with the interviews that the president had carried out, was overwhelmed at many times by a completely different Feijóo from the one that had been seen for months in the Senate, where he barely managed to get the measure in several crosses to the president.

President Sánchez, in the pose before the debate. Bernat Armangue (AP)

In La Moncloa they hoped that the debate could get muddy, but in no scenario was it contemplated that Sánchez could hardly explain himself or take the matter to the ground he was looking for. Sánchez, unlike Feijóo, has a second chance in a debate that will have less audience, on the 19th on RTVE with Yolanda Díaz and Santiago Abascal, because the PP leader has decided not to attend the four-person meeting, but the PSOE needed a strong blow in a decisive debate with which the campaign starts and, if they fail to take the initiative on some very relevant issue, it can also end.

The Socialists had placed a good part of their strategy on this meeting, convinced that Feijóo was weaker than a Sánchez who has been in government for five years and has a command of the issues far superior to that of the opposition leader. But the tone was key. In the PP they were already saying in recent days that Feijóo would try to get Sánchez out of the comeback axis in which he had placed himself in recent weeks. A very harsh debate, in which the messages of both were hardly heard, in which the fight stood out more than anything, and not the messages, it was a bad scenario for the applicant, which in this case was Sánchez. And that’s what happened. Now there are almost two weeks left in the campaign, but nothing will probably have the same impact as a match like this.

