The epidemiological data of Spain is still far from the objective so many times declared by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, that there are no more than 50 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. By all indications, the country is also on the verge of a fourth wave of infections. However, Pedro Sánchez appeared on Tuesday by surprise at the Moncloa palace to launch a message full of optimism. And he announced already, almost a month later, that his intention is not to ask Congress for an extension of the current state of alarm, which will expire on May 9.

The message, accompanied by an updated but still ambitious vaccination schedule that would lead to having 70% of the population immunized by the end of August, was received with suspicion by those responsible for different autonomous communities. The spokesman for the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, deemed it “hasty” and, in a similar vein, that of the Generalitat, Meritxel Budó, argued that the prudent thing to do would be to wait and see how the health situation evolves.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, already involved in electoral flour, did not hesitate to link the entire appearance of Sánchez -which also announced the approval, on Tuesday of next week, of the recovery plan for the use of European funds – with the PSOE campaign for the May 4 elections, in which the Prime Minister intends to turn very directly; not in vain, he has put the party’s strategy in the hands of his chief of staff at the Mocnloa, Iván Redondo.

THE KEY: “Exit horizon”. The Executive will also approve the recovery plan with EU funds next Tuesday

Ayuso took for granted that the new vaccination targets announced by the chief executive are “false” and predicted that, like the previous ones – in January there was talk of reaching June with the same 70% of the vaccinated population – they will not be met. Sánchez, who attributed the delay to the supply problems of the AstraZeneca vaccine, insisted, however, that from this month everything is going to accelerate significantly thanks to the arrival of new vaccines and was enthusiastic. “Spain,” he argued, “already has an exit horizon.”

The truth is that, according to the president’s forecast, in May, when the state of alarm that now allows the autonomous communities to decree perimeter closures, modulate curfews and take restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the number of people with the complete vaccination schedule will still be only five million, just over 10% of the population, compared to a cumulative incidence of infections that is still unknown. Hence the resentments of the autonomies regarding the assertion that May 9 will be the “full stop” of the state of alarm.

Avoid wear



Bendodo argued that what the chief executive is doing is “getting on the line” because he knows that it will cost him to add parliamentary support. The decision not to request an extension to the Lower House will effectively avoid a conflictive debate at the gates of the Madrid elections. All of the above, at least, were despite the fact that the Government managed to carry out its proposal. In fact, that desire to avoid the wear and tear to which it had been subjected from March to June 2020 was what led it to approve a new decree for six months in October instead of for fifteen days, as was customary, left in the hands of the autonomous governments part of the measures limiting freedoms.

In addition, Madrid is the community most critical of the application of the constitutional exception framework to the current pandemic situation and the PP has always argued that a legal alternative had to be sought; something to which the Government came to commit in May 2020 through the mouth of Vice President Carmen Calvo but which it never put into practice.

The mere fact that Sánchez, who has hardly given press conferences since last summer, decided to appear this Tuesday to draw a promising panorama, just one day after the CIS published a controversial poll on Madrid that places the left in conditions to win the elections, also caused the suspicion of the popular. Ayuso accused him, in fact, of using the public media against him.

Sánchez, however, avoided a direct clash with the Madrid president. And although, he slipped a brief criticism of the fact that the Community of Madrid explored on its own the possibility of buying the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, by demanding that it act with “loyalty, seriousness and solidarity,” he added that his maxim in this matter it will be “not to argue and not to confront”.