Yolanda Díaz will be the replacement for Pablo Iglesias at the head of the second vice presidency, according to government sources. Pedro Sánchez referred to the current Labor Minister on Monday afternoon in an appearance after the Spanish-French summit in Montauban, without confirming whether Díaz would occupy the position. After noting that “in the next few days” he will make decisions to facilitate the replacement of Iglesias – who this morning announced his departure from the Executive to run as a candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid -, the President of the Government has pointed out that I would accept the approach of the leader of United We Can so that the minister is the new second vice president of the Executive.

Sánchez has referred to Díaz assuring that “he is doing a great job” and added: “He has my full support.” Then, the president has indicated that the position that Iglesias leaves vacant will be for a representative of United We Can. The president has mentioned the government pact between PSOE and UP to point out: “There is a second vice presidency that corresponds to United We Can”. “I am a person who complies with the coalition agreements,” said Sánchez, who has ventured a transfer of the portfolio without incident. “There will be no problem with that, there will be no misunderstandings, there will be continuity,” he said in this regard.

The president has also referred to the relations between the two formations that make up the Executive. Collaboration with United We Can has been “optimal”, according to Sánchez. “This is what I have said on many occasions: that I was satisfied with the coalition government,” he declared.

Before, Pedro Sánchez has ruled on the candidacy of Iglesias for the Madrid regional elections, scheduled for May. “I have wished him luck, a little less luck than the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo,” Sánchez said about Iglesias, of whom he said that he has recognized “the contribution he has made during this year in such an important portfolio.”