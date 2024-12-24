The end of the term is agonizing. The media, the opposition parties, the majority of citizens, and an environment that breathes decay, discontent, lack of energy, of ideas, only supported by last-minute initiatives doomed to failure because they are untimely, poorly thought out, lead to government presidents who find themselves in this situation to call elections or face a motion of censure.

These last days of December 2024 we find ourselves in this situation. Pedro Sánchez is unable to govern, his allies to this day no longer support him because they notice his weakness, the end of a stage. They distrust his promises, his power, his ability to fight towards victory. It’s the beginning of the end. This is what happened to Adolfo Suarez, Felipe Gonzalez and Mariano Rajoy, presidents who were not ousted as a result of elections but rather ceased to hold office because they had to leave.

Commentators and citizens talk about it every day. They create an environment that nothing can be done against. In the end it will be shown that, in most cases, things that seem impossible are impossible.

Pedro Sanchez lost the elections but managed to form a government supported by small parties with very diverse ideologies and objectives, even antagonistic, such as those on the extreme left, Podemos, Sumar, Bildu and ERC, united with those on the right, PNV and Together. Pedro Sánchez has little else to offer them that is credible. Its partners have had four years of experience in their day-to-day life with the government, there are no longer any surprises.

Pedro Sánchez is without resources. He has used many proposals that have prolonged his agony, but they are no longer effective, they no longer convince even his own people.

We must recognize that we have had a president who has demonstrated skills and will to fight, which can be good on a personal level or in other areas of human endeavor. But in politics, A president who fights for power without the ability to sustain it is bad for the countryfor the citizen, for decision-making, to govern and to administer, because it lacks the political strength to do so.

It would be better if he left it, that he summoned elections immediately. If he does not decide, it will be worse for the country and for him, because for a long time he will be unable to pass a law. His decisions, his actions, will be questioned by more and more people, by more parties, until they fire him, as he fired Rajoy in his day.

We all have to learn that the fight for power, the conquest of institutions, the purchase of wills, means, hoaxes, lies, insults, the use of judicial power… all of this in excess is bad for the society, coexistence, social and economic development and, in the end, it only serves to maintain power for a while longer because, ultimately, everything passes and in democracy we have the great advantage that society is the one that always wins, parking governments, politicians and parties when he does not consider them necessary to achieve his development or believes that they are harmful.