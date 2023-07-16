Saturday, July 15, 2023, 20:53



At a rally in Valencia, far from the campaign of sets and social networks that he had been developing, Sánchez has defined the PSOE as the women’s party, capable of confronting the macho drift of the PP-Vox alliance. From the other side, the Popular Party wants to become a catch-all formation, tempting voters left and right and citing Suárez, Aznar and Felipe González as a reference. Sumar, meanwhile, finally incorporates figures from Podemos and warns of the dangers of the economic policy of Núñez Feijóo.