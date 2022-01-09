The pre-campaign of the PSOE for the autonomous regions of Castilla y León has started rolling this Sunday in Palencia in an act in which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has wrapped up the candidate of the Socialists, Luis Tudanca. It has done so by praising the two years of the legislature that the coalition executive served last Friday. “We open a new era of Spanish politics after a motion of no confidence that put an end to the cuts, paralysis and corruption with which the PP plunged the country,” he said.

Sánchez has contrasted the recipes applied by the Government to try to alleviate the health crisis of covid-19 compared to those of the PP during the economic recession that began in 2008. “You can get out of crises in a completely different way than from the previous financial crisis. Instead of weakening the welfare state, it can be strengthened as we are doing. You can raise the SMI and approve a labor reform with the support of employers, “he said.

He has also directly asked the PP to support the labor reform in Congress, a decree law that must be validated before next February 7 and on which the popular have already shown total opposition when considering that the norm approved by the Executive of Mariano Rajoy in 2012, which precedes this, is “enough.” «I would like to send a reflection to the opposition, imposing a labor reform against the social agents was a mistake, that is why I ask the opposition to abandon its destructive position for once in the entire legislature and vote yes to the labor reform of workers and employers ”, has launched Sánchez.

In the PSOE they continue to insist that the movement of the Castilian-Leon president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, advancing the elections to February 13 is “tremendously irresponsible” due to the high incidence of the coronavirus encouraged by the expansion of the omicron variant. The truth is that the strategy of the popular by advancing the beginning of the new electoral cycle – an eternal electoral campaign that will last 31 months with up to nine elections – has put all the formations of the national political arch on guard.

Ferraz has once again entrusted Tudanca with the risks of the electoral campaign after he won in the previous autonomic elections of 2019 with 34.84% of the votes, a result that, however, in the end would not allow him to govern after PP and Citizens will seal a pact of 42 seats (the regional Chamber has a total of 81 attorneys).