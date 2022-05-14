The Andalusian election campaign on June 19 is probably the most difficult the Andalusian PSOE has ever faced in 40 years of autonomy. All the polls are against them; all point to the Popular Party as a favorite; It is the first time that they will campaign from the opposition and without the powerful shelter of the Junta de Andalucía and they only have 35 days left to mobilize an organization that does not exhibit neither the muscle nor the form of yesteryear. In the first meeting of the President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, in the pre-campaign, all the messages were directed towards the same point: achieving the mobilization of the party. “If we vote, we win,” appealed Sánchez and the candidate for the Board, Juan Espadas. “We play the advance or the setback”, stressed Sánchez in Torredelcampo (Jaén).

The devastating fact of the December 2018 elections is very present in the PSOE. He won it with the worst result in its history, but the sum of the rights seated him in the opposition after almost 37 uninterrupted years on the Board. Around 400,000 socialist voters decided not to vote, 700,000 if you add those who lost to their left the coalition formed by Podemos, Izquierda Unida and Andalusian minority parties. The abstention crushed the socialists who were only able to see this danger when the polls were already open.

The PSOE intends to convince these abstentionists and, above all, the 350,000 new voters, with the discourse that what is at stake is “advancement or retreat” in Andalusia, Sánchez said. “It is not true that it does not matter if PP governs with Vox,” he added. “Europe’s enemies are not in the Kremlin, they are also in Spain. What is a risk for Europe is not a solution for Andalusia”, he assured, referring to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Socialists trust almost everything to that appeal to the hypothetical entry of Vox into the Andalusian Government to bring their old voters out of their lethargy. “This is about choosing. It is essential that they do not stay at home and go vote for progress,” said Espadas. And Sánchez added: “Leaving Andalusia as it is, at an impasse, is condemning it to decline and the only candidate capable of avoiding it is Juan Espadas.”

The President of the Government took pride in the measures approved in the almost four years in office since the motion of censure, especially the latest initiatives such as the cap on the price of gas, direct aid for the purchase of fuel. “You have to vindicate healthy politics that puts the general interest before turbulence,” Sánchez said in relation to the permanent tensions with his partners in the legislature and government.

In relation to Andalusia, the PSOE leader highlighted the 33% increase in transfers to the community compared to the previous PP government. “Policies are facts”, he assured, while recalling that the socialist governments of Andalusia were the first to approve laws that meant “conquests of rights”.

The sentence of the case of the ERE, still pending a firm resolution by the Supreme Court, knocked out the Andalusian PSOE, which since then has prevailed not to look to the past but to the future. It happened in the last two elections, although now the Socialists seem to want to turn around.

Swords, who in his last regional congress did not even mention his predecessors in office (Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán convicted by the ERE), now intends to “claim the pride of being a socialist by taking Andalusia out of underdevelopment” and the key role of his party in the Andalusian autonomy process. He also wants to “bring chest” from the management of the Government of Pedro Sánchez “to win in Andalusia”, while the PP and its candidate for re-election, Juan Manuel Moreno, goes in the opposite direction and does not stop reproaching the Government’s management left-wing coalition.

Sánchez avoided the body to body with the president of the Board. He even admitted that Moreno’s management had been neutral: “There may be people who are satisfied with what is. Nothing has been done either very well or very badly”. It was not the case of Espadas, who called the Andalusian president an “escapist magician, softywithout anything to contribute”. The number one on the PSOE list for Jaén, Ángeles Férriz, added: “There are no grays here: either Espadas governs or the PP-Vox duet”.