The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchezhe defended this Sunday A “fair and lasting peace” In Ukraine and has assured that a future peace agreement cannot be “at the expense of rewarding the Putin aggressor.” Thus, he has criticized the anger that Trump gave the Ukrainian president in the Oval Office last Friday: “This does not have good or bad letters.”

Sanchez has expressed himself in this way in the closing of the 17 Congress of the Murcian PSOE in Cartagena, shortly before Travel to London to participate in the Summit on Ukraine Convened by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and in which, in addition to both and the Ukrainian president, other twelve European leaders will attend.

The president has thus reaffirmed his support for the Ukrainian leader, Volodimir Zelenski, and his country after the dialectical clash in the Oval Office with the US president, Donald Trump, and has assured that international relations of the 21st century They must be “of alliances, not vassalage.”

“The time when international relations had sovereign countries and other subject countries is over. Today we defend an international order of free, equal and sovereign countries, That is why we defend Ukraine of the threat “of Russia, he has nuanced.

Thus, he has said that we must defend “an international order based on rules” and that the main one is respect for borders, territorial integrity and “Not the law of the strongest” or the “Wild West”. The Ukrainians, have continued, are not only defending their freedom but also the security of Europe “before the neoliberalism” of Putin, which what he wants is to “unilaterally annexed territories of the east and east of Europe.”

Ask for “more Europe” is a “life insurance”

In that line, it has been when he has expressed that “this does not go from if you have good or bad letters” because the only letter that is worth it is the United Nations letter that consecrates respect for territorial integrityto national sovereignty and the right of peoples to exist, as Ukraine is defending for three years. “





However, he has defended that asking “more Europe” is not today a mere slogan but “Life insurance.” Finally, he has asked the PP to look at Germany because “it cannot be agreed with those who want to break Europe” and have warned that there are people who want to “divide and weaken” the block.

“Some are out with their social networks. That technocasta, that technology that the only thing you want is to look for business in the European common market, But they also have their branches inside, and some we know them, “he added, before concluding that the right and the ultra -right” have not said a mú of the tariffs. “