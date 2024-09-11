The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, suggested this Wednesday that the European Union and the Commission reconsider their position on tariffs on Chinese electric cars, while Beijing awaits the vote that will take place at the end of October in Brussels to make these new tariffs official. Sánchez believes that with his position, explained to the Chinese authorities, especially in his key meeting with the president, Xi Jinping, he has managed to ward off the aggressive reaction of Beijing, which threatens to put tariffs on Spanish pork in response to the obstacles to its electric cars. The President of the Government has gone very far and has even said that Spain is rethinking its position on this matter – it voted in June in favour of tariffs on Chinese cars – and all European partners should do so. “All EU members and the Commission have to reconsider our position. We do not need another trade war. We have to seek an agreement between the European Commission and China within the framework of the WTO [organización mundial del comercio]”We are all reconsidering our position,” Sánchez said.

Sánchez also expressed his displeasure at the threat of Chinese retaliation on Spanish pork. “As for the pork sector, we have expressed our surprise to the Chinese authorities that potential actions have been involved in a sector that has nothing to do with the automotive industry. The Chinese government is very aware of the value of the Spanish pork sector. Negotiations are still open. The pork sector can rest assured that we are defending its interests,” he insisted.

The president, in response to a question on Chinese state television in Spanish, wanted to please his hosts and clearly positioned himself in favour of Chinese electric cars, whose entry the EU wants to stop in an initiative that until now had the support of Spain. The Chinese journalist asked him if he had tried an electric car from this country, and Sánchez replied: “I have had the opportunity to drive a Chinese electric vehicle and it is a first class product. European brands have to learn from the Chinese. As I have told President Xi in private, Spain wants to play a positive role in building bridges. Trade wars are not in our interest. I am convinced that together we will reach a consensus solution. I appreciate the constructive attitude of the Chinese authorities.”

After the stir caused by these statements by Sánchez, made in English at the press conference to review the trip to China, sources close to the president explain that what the president is proposing is what he has been explaining throughout the visit, that is, that an agreement must be sought to avoid a trade war that would harm everyone but especially the Spanish pork sector, which has China as its main client and exports meat to this country worth almost 1.3 billion euros annually, a fifth of Spanish production. Spain alone does not have the capacity to change the decision of the European Commission, which seems convinced to put tariffs on Chinese electric cars – other countries such as the US are putting them much higher than the EU – but these statements by Sánchez in China do represent a departure – Spain voted in favour of the tariffs in June – and a call for negotiation. Germany, with many interests in China, already voted against these tariffs in June while France supports them. This message from Sánchez on reconsideration, in addition to the possibility that Spain changes its vote and abstains when the tariffs are finally decided, could mean that the Spanish pork sector is saved from reprisals.

In any case, there are still several weeks left for the EU to negotiate with China and find an agreement, for example, on minimum car prices to avoid tariffs. In the view of the Spanish government, the best way out is an agreement within the framework of the WTO.

The head of the Executive has highlighted the bridges he has built to reduce tariff tensions between the European Union and the Asian giant. China is demanding that the community bloc back down and has increased commercial pressure to avoid tariffs that Brussels has justified by the state subsidies received by Chinese manufacturers.

The president also discussed with China the possibility of securing other technological investments for Spain.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping advocated “free trade” during the visit of the Spanish leaders and asked Spain to promote “a fair, equitable, safe and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest and do business in the country.” He also expressed to Sánchez his hope that Spain would play “a constructive role” in relations between China and the EU to “achieve constant progress in the development of relations in a direction of independence, mutual support and shared benefits.” “We have to advocate multilateralism and free trade,” Xi stressed at the meeting.

Analysts weigh in on the visit

Aside from all these statements, Sánchez acknowledged “differences” with China during his trip, for example, regarding the “strong trade deficit” that “worries” the Spanish and European authorities, but he also showed his conviction that “the common points are more important and there are many more.” For its part, the Chinese press has highlighted that the visit is part of a “broader” dynamic between China and the EU countries at a time when both parties “face the tough test of trade frictions.”

Analysts quoted by the official newspaper Global Times They point out that the foundation of ties between China and EU countries “remains solid” and that “the recent visits by European leaders are a strong testimony” to that. Academician Cui Hongjian told the newspaper that “the will and need to cooperate is unlikely to change,” and welcomed the fact that efforts are being made to find solutions to the tariff problem “to avoid a loss-making scenario.”

Other experts, such as Zhao Junjie, from the Institute of European Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, point out that Spain has “competitive advantages” in sectors such as the automotive, construction, biotechnology and aerospace industries, and can “cooperate with China in more areas”, although Madrid is expected to “maintain its strategic independence without aligning itself with the most critical positions of Brussels”.

“Sanchez’s visit, along with those of other European leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz, demonstrate that China is crucial when it comes to addressing major issues, be it conflicts or climate change,” argues academic Cui.