There will be no hasty decisions that affect the fragile leadership of the Madrid Socialists. At least there weren’t this Wednesday. Despite some critical voices asking for it, the still secretary general of the federation, José Manuel Franco, refused to resign at the meeting called to analyze the electoral results and defended the need to take “drastic but calm” measures, which would imply his continuity at the head of the party until the autumn congress. However, Pedro Sánchez will move to other places.

The federal executive will convene this Thursday, if the leadership of the PSOE of Andalusia does not do so before, the primaries to choose headliner for the next autonomic. The decision advances the final battle against Susana Díaz, to which Ferraz made the decision to try to dismount several months ago.

The Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, again assured this Wednesday that has no intention of anticipating the elections and sources of the socialist leadership admit that their fear that what he does is, in reality, scarce. But the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has provided the framework to justify a long-considered movement, with the excuse of avoiding an improvisation that reduces their chances of victory, as has happened in Madrid.

Smokescreen



In the Susana Díaz’s environment received the decision with great discomfort, which they attribute to an attempt by Sánchez to cover up his failure against Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

After many doubts and resisting pressure from Andalusian critics, Sánchez agreed shortly before last Christmas to launch an operation to overthrow the once almighty former regional president, his rival in the primary fratricides of 2017 for the general secretary of the PSOE.

Díaz, who despite having won the last elections was evicted from the Board by a coalition between the PP and Citizens supported by Vox, has lost a lot of internal power. Critics say that, although it still controls some provincial apparatuses, its strength among the bases is waning. “The drive for change in the militancy is great, even higher than that perceived in party structures,” says one of his former collaborators.

Even so, the socialist leader is not willing to give her arm to twist without fighting. Not surprisingly, it has rejected all the offers made from Ferraz in an attempt to put it aside. The one chosen to compete with her for the candidacy for the presidency is the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas.