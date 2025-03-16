“Given so much uncertainty, the government will take Spain again to Puerto Safe, As we did with the pandemic, with war, with inflation and with the energy crisis, “said the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the closing Spain will be “solidarity” with “threatened” Baltic and Nordic countriesAlthough “that does not mean that we are going to make any resignation,” he said.

Accompanied by the new general secretary of the Cantabrian PSOE, Pedro Casares, who has integrated related to his predecessor, Pablo Zuloaga, the Cantabrian Executive, Sánchez has focused his speech on the geopolitical context. “Only Europe will want to take care of Europe”he pointed out, while advocating “determined steps” in order to guarantee European security. After Get together this Saturday with the 25 allied leaders That they integrate the so -called volunteer coalition, the chief of the Executive has predicted that Spain will not have a “physical attack” such as the Baltic and Nordic countries, including Finland, which shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, so These regions need “solidarity.”

Sanchez already referred to it in his speech from Helsinki after meeting with Finés Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. There he advocated Give subsidies to these countries closer to Russia in response to its solidarity with Spain during the pandemic. This Sunday, the president has insisted that thanks to Europe and these states, Spain mutualized the debt or European funds were created. “Thanks to them we are reindustrializing Europe,” he said. “We are not only Europeanist for interest, but for convictionthat’s why we have to sympathize with those regions that are threatened, “he added.

Of course, he has pledged to do so without doing “any resignation”. In this regard, he has assured that since he arrived at La Moncloa, his government has increased by 120,000 million euros social budgets, in 10,000 million euros the budget in defense And in 120,000 million the ecological transition, something that, in his opinion, did not do the executives led by the PP. “They cut the social budget, defense and security and We increase the state of well -being, security and defense to protect Europe and Spain“He has argued.

“We have an opposition without ideas, without project and unscrupulous […] The clear things and the thick opposition, “Sanchez has loaded against Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who at his meeting last week with the President of the Government assured that He had no “plan” for rearma and that he was going to the “autocracy” for his “darkness”. Therefore, the popular have advanced during this weekend that they will call the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to give explanations in the Cortes about the increase in military spending and the government’s strategy in the Ukrainian conflict before the European Council meeting held on March 21.

Sanchez has rejected these criticism of the PP and has insisted that he is currently “Important” to have “safe leadership” at the head of the government. At this point, he has accused Feijóo of not being “capable” of “breaking the ultra -right” or of demand the resignation of Carlos Mazón In the Valencian Community or Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid, while calling to “win” the “right -wing in Spain” in the elections planned for 2027.

He has advocated to defend “peace and fraternity” before “the reactionary wave that advances in all parts of the world” and has accused the Pp and vox of being “silent” before the threats of tariffs of the United States. While he has accused Vox of being “the voice of his master,” he said that the PP has long ceased to be “a moderate right to be guarded by ultra -right.”