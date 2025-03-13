The military spending that does not have to go through the filter of the Congress of Deputies will be “accelerated” and “managed” by the Council of Ministers No need for a vote in the Cortes. This has been indicated by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at a press conference after meeting with the leaders of all parliamentary groups. “All those things that have to go through Parliament, will happen, and those that have to do with government management, will have to be accelerated and managed by the Government,” said Sánchez, who has also committed, as he did with adding, Do not cut “nor a cent” social spending to raise the military.

Sánchez has pointed out that the commitment to raise the 2% defense expense was acquired by the government of Mariano Rajoy in 2014. “He reached an agreement to be fulfilled by others.” And although he has insisted that he will comply with this even before 2029, he wanted The important thing is not “how much to spend” but “invest well”. He has not advanced how or when he will make these investments, although he has marked a deadline in the calendar to dissipate that doubt: From June 24 to 26 at the NATO Summit that will be held in The Hague.

There will be more information.