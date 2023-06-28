The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has indicated this Monday that he should have corrected “before” the so-called “only yes is yes” law. In this sense, he has affirmed that he feels “full” responsibility for the multiple reductions in sentences that have occurred since the entry into force of the original text last October and from which more than a thousand sexual offenders have benefited, including a hundred long of them who have even had to be released.

«There have been discrepancies in the reading and in the sentences that have been made by the different courts of justice in the different territories, it remained to be seen what was the reading that the Supreme Court made. And we act then, what should we have done before? Without a doubt, but we did it”, said Sánchez, who has been serving as a Socialist candidate for re-election in office for several weeks, in an interview on the Antena 3 program ‘El Hormiguero’.

In addition, he has affirmed that he feels “full” responsibility for the reduction of sentences for rapists and for their release, and even – he elaborated on the same idea – he assumes it “in the first person” and apologizes to the victims. “We made a mistake and we have resolved it”, he has tried to settle the issue by referring to the reform of the first legal text that he managed to push forward in Parliament at the end of April, thanks to the support of the PP and with the votes against of his partners in United We Can.

Also, asked if the investment that the Government has made in the last four years in equality has given results and if there is less gender violence and fewer sexist murders, Sánchez pointed out that what there is is “greater awareness on the part of the citizenry”. and that women know that »they can get out of this cycle of violence«.

Criticism of PP and Vox



In this sense, regarding the pacts of the PP and Vox to govern in some territories, the President of the Government has criticized that they want to prohibit the concentrations against sexist violence. Likewise, he has branded as “unacceptable” – in line with what he has been doing in other statements in recent days – that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said that Carlos Flores – who was a Vox candidate in the Community Valenciana- it was a “hard divorce”. “There is no hard or soft divorce, gender violence is never justified,” he has settled.

Lastly, regarding the Ministry of Equality, he has preferred not to “question the work of any minister or minister” of his Government and has remarked that the work of the feminist agenda is “unquestionable”. However, he has indicated that “they are public and notorious differences” that he has had with the still head of the department, Irene Montero, and has clarified that “no” feels “reflected” in statements such as that of the Secretary of State for Equality when he said that men are rapists.