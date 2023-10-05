Thursday, October 5, 2023, 12:00



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Sánchez does not deny it. The amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’ is part of the negotiation for his investiture. The acting President of the Government avoided, however, this Thursday, assuming that the approval of the measure, demanded by Carles Puigdemont and by ERC in exchange for their support, will become a reality or what its conditions will be. “We are negotiating and, when we have a concrete position on the matter, after meeting with all the parliamentary groups, we will establish it,” he said upon his arrival at the European Political Community summit being held today in Granada.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information