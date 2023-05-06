Pedro Sánchez continues his electoral campaign for the regional and municipal elections on May 28 through BOE and checkbook. To the measures announced in housing a few weeks ago and the more than 1,300 million euros approved this Wednesday for the creation of 45,000 new bilingual Vocational Training places, added this Friday, in an act of the PSOE in Alicante, another 560 million euros in education.

In a key square in the Valencian Community, the main autonomy in contention with the PP in these elections, and accompanied by President Ximo Puig, Sánchez argued that the great difference between the popular and the socialists is that while the former “identify reforms with cuts”, they do it with “dignity” and social justice.

And after presuming that his Government has been able to make a rise in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage compatible with job creation; economic growth with the Minimum Vital Income (a measure that is encountering serious difficulties in reaching a large part of its potential beneficiaries) or an 8% increase in pensions while the accounts are balanced, announced the new initiative that will be agreed next Tuesday by the Council of Ministers.

The measure will be intended, according to what he said, to guarantee the training of 5.5 million primary and secondary students in robotics and programming; finance support and reinforcement activities against school dropout for the most vulnerable in more than 3,000 educational centers; help more than half a million students buy books and school supplies, to help students with disabilities overcome any barriers.

In the electoral committee of the PSOE they maintain that the management of the president and the economic data have become a good asset for all the candidates of the party and openly admit their intention to continue taking advantage of the advantage that being in the Government gives them to go marking the agenda and taking the political initiative during the contest.