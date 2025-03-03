The president of the Government has cited CEOE and Cepyme in La Moncloa this week to undertake one of the most delicate reforms, which affects the representativeness of business organizations and determines their presence at the tables of social dialogue and … public subsidies they receive. Pedro Sánchez He already warned last November To the employers, in a previous visit, that these changes would soon undertake, and now it personally takes the reins of the negotiation, that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, must take to the ultimate goal of straining the employer who Amadrinó Begoña Gómez at the negotiation tables.

The movement of the chief executive occurs in a scenario that seems strategically chosen by the ‘guru’ of La Moncloa. Relations with business organizations are at their worst, after years of displacements and hard policies; There is hardly any interlocution. The employer, meanwhile, frees her particular internal battle. The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendiseeks to evict Gerardo Cuerva from the presidency of Cepyme after having lost his trust, which is causing a crossed ‘war’ that could take advantage of the Executive.

The development of the “regulatory law of business representativeness in the field of small and medium enterprises” was an electoral commitment of the PSOE and add and included in the annual regulatory plan 2024, but it was there, paralyzed. The objective of that development, according to that plan, is to “develop the Rules of business representativenessespecially those related to the greatest representativeness of small and medium enterprises in the field of social dialogue, collective bargaining and institutional participation ». The reference to SMEs is not fortuitous, taking into account that in addition to Cepyme, the CEOE brand, in this area Opera Conpymes, the employer linked to independence, although today is far away from the weight that the first one between small businesses has.

However, in its long, in 2021, this employer It was wrapped by the second vice president and for the wife of Pedro Sánchez, who intervened in that act as director of the controversial extraordinary chair for the competitive social transformation of the UCM. The government’s support was clear.

Subsidies fraud

That movement was interpreted as an affront to entrepreneurs and a trick to weaken the employer, taking into account that there was strong tensions with the Executive. From that photo in the opening ceremony, a drip of public backups was passed to an organization that has its two main legs, Pimec and UATAE, investigated by justice for fraud in subsidies and crime of documentary falsehood.

The reform of business representativeness has been postponing, but has always been there, like a Damocles sword for business organizations. Currently, the rules of that representativeness are collected in the Workers Statutea rule in which a very specific threshold is set: “It will be understood that this representative capacity is the business associations that have 10% or more of the companies and workers at the state level.” The normative development has never been undertaken to establish how this bare is carried out, but Conpymes considers that it already meets the requirements, and claims the reform.

Juns support

The organization’s request directed by José María Torres now charges more relevance, at one time in the support of independence parties such as JUNTS or ERC are more necessary than ever for Sanchez to remain in Moncloa and prosper in Congress key standards such as the Dedge of the day at 37.5 hours.

The alternative to the reform has been giving way to these employers in the organs of the State and in forums of the social dialogue. As a fine rain, already a coup d’etat, the employer who seeks to rival CEOE Economic and Social Council (CES), very active with their opinions, and an advisory body of the government.

In February 2024, the Ministry of Labor opened the doors to Pimec in the National Advisory Commission of Collective Agreements, in which to date companies were only represented by CEOE and Cepyme. Afterwards, the head of the work made this organization in the CES and, subsequently, and by decree, the regulation of the State Council of SME Breaking with it the monopoly of CEOE and Cepyme, in an operation with which it also sneaked into the State Observatory of private delinquency to the employer with an independence base.

CES rebellion

The CES was the only organism that rebelled. At the request of its president, Antón Costas, he voted a veto at the entrance of the employer’s employer in her organs and was approved by a large majority, thus advising a hard wand to Yolanda Díaz. Its members considered that The internal regulations of the agency were violated.

The reform of business representativeness points to ways to become the next clash with the business world, and probably a new affront, and it does not seem that the latter will be left with crossed arms. The More than 30 labor changes No negotiation undertaken by the head of Labor and her strategy to lock the employer friend have had an answer.

Judicial offensive

The businessmen first denounced Yolanda Díaz before the ILO, who put in surveillance to the government for skipping their agreements and not guaranteeing tripart dialogue and “effective consultations.” And then, the business strategy reached the judicial route, where CEOE seeks to disable the executive’s maneuvers with Conpymes and their entry into the institutions through the back door. As ABC already reported, the employer’s lawyers are arguing before the justice defects in the decrees used by the Government to entry Conpymes, which, in the opinion of the jurists, come to contradict the statute and the rules of institutional participation.