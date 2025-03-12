

03/12/2025



Updated at 12: 06h.





The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Madrid, Pilar Sánchez Acera, has declared Wednesday in the Supreme Court that the reserved mail of the defense of Ayuso’s boyfriend and that, in turn, he referred the regional deputy Juan Lobato to exhibit him to exhibit him … In the Madrid Assembly, it was not such, but a simple information he received from journalists who covered regional information.

Who was number two of Óscar López in the Presidency Cabinet has thus exempted the Prosecutor’s responsibility as the origin of that shipment, at least as regards her, and has denied having received instructions from Moncloa to disseminate it. In this sense, he says he acted as a member of the PSM executive, directed by Juan Lobato then.

The socialist has declared a witness to the judge who investigates the State Attorney General for alleged revelation of secrets and who intended to follow the trail of that mail that departed from the Attorney General’s Office “destination presidency of the Government”, as the instructor himself pointed out in the order in which he called to declare Álvaro García Ortiz.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers