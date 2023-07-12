The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, replied this Wednesday at the NATO summit held in Vilnius to the statements with which the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, asked the Post Office employees that, “regardless of their bosses,” work “to the maximum” to distribute votes, assuring them that, if they do not now receive the precise compensation for overtime, he promises to promote it in the first Council of Ministers that he would preside over if he managed to form a government. The socialist leader criticized an attitude of opposition based, in his opinion, “on lies, on manipulation, which we see in this type of statement that is made to undermine people’s confidence in their institutions and in Spanish democracy, and in wickedness.”

The PSOE believes that Feijóo is insinuating that those in charge of Correos, a public company that he himself directed as a PP politician between 2000 and 2003, are consciously trying to make it difficult to vote by mail to artificially reduce participation on 23-J , an accusation that this party considers unacceptable and without any kind of objective support. Voting by mail was already the cause of very strong controversy in the previous electoral campaign, when there was a serious problem in Melilla and some minor ones in small municipalities. At the close of the campaign for those elections, the municipal and regional elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of Madrid, came to speak of “pucherazo”. This environment that took place in the last week greatly harmed the PSOE, which fears that completely unfounded shadows of suspicion are being planted in its vision once again.

Sánchez has lived through the entire post-debate and the discussions about his intervention in the meeting with Núñez Feijóo on Monday from Vilnius, therefore away from La Moncloa and from the self-critical reflections of some Socalistas on the role of the president. Sánchez assured that, being there, he has not been able to follow well “the reactions and the gatherings” but he vindicated his position in that meeting. The president was asked if, after the televised debate with Feijóo, a change in his campaign strategy was being considered, and he answered defending what he had done in the debate: “I consider myself a politician with principles, with strong convictions. I rebel when I hear a bunch of lies being told, as they were told. I also rebel when I hear a party whitewashed in my opinion macho like Vox. And I also rebel against a stark use that is being made of terrorism, which is breaking something of the most sacred: unity before the victims. I’m going to keep doing it every time it happens.” Sánchez and the PSOE are trying to turn the post-debate around so that it revolves around Feijóo’s “mountain of lies” and not so much about the president’s performance.

Sánchez insists that he criticizes Vox not so much because of an electoral issue but because he believes that it is his democratic obligation to try to do everything possible to stop the extreme right. “I don’t know if this has electoral results or not”, the president continued, “but I think that the public service that I must do is denounce this type of attitudes and pacts, which are making us go backwards. In these elections we are not playing only alternation. We are playing if Spain continues to advance or we get into a tunnel that we do not know exactly where they can take us ”, he concluded.

NATO commitments

The president delivered these remarks at a press conference held at the end of the NATO summit in Lithuania. In it, Sánchez announced that Spain joins the declaration with which the G-7 countries have announced their willingness to establish long-term security commitments with Ukraine. This is a document that aims to send a message of political continuity in support for kyiv. Each signatory will assume the commitment in question in a bilateral format.

“The G-7 leaders have published a joint declaration in which they have announced the imminent start of negotiations to formalize their support for that country through the adoption of commitments and security arrangements in the medium and long term. This communiqué is open to the signature of other allies. Just like most other countries have done during the meeting, Spain has decided to join this declaration”, said Sánchez.

The president also offered details of the new Spanish military deployment on the eastern flank to which he made brief reference yesterday. The Spanish government has promised to send a force of about 700 soldiers to Slovakia and about 250 more to Romania. The expectation is that Spain assumes the leadership of the combat group deployed by NATO in Slovakia, currently led by the Czech Republic and in which Germany, Slovenia and the United States also participate. The Spanish combat group should be operational in the second half of 2024.

