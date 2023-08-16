Pedro Sánchez launched his candidacy on Wednesday to renew the coalition government. Without even knowing if he will have enough support to maintain control of the Board of the Congress of Deputies, which is elected this Thursday, the acting president returned from his days off, gathered the parliamentarians and announced his willingness to repeat the ” progressive government. The PSOE leader devoted most of his speech in Congress to harshly attacking the PP for claiming its right to govern as the list with the most votes on July 23. Sánchez went so far as to accuse him of “putting pressure on the head of state” for his intention that the King appoint Alberto Núñez Feijóo as the first candidate for the investiture.

Everything is still uncertain about what will happen to the Congress Table, while negotiations continue with the other groups, very singularly with the Catalan separatists and even more specifically with Junts, the party that holds the parliamentary key. Despite everything, the Socialists wanted to stage the atmosphere of euphoria that they have been experiencing since election night. They received their leader with a huge ovation, and Sánchez spoke at all times as if he were the winner of the contest.

“They wanted a plebiscite and they lost it,” said the acting president in his analysis, the most extensive to date in public, of what happened in the last general elections. Sánchez began by praising the achievements of his mandate so far, which has achieved, according to him, that Spain is seen in the world as “a modern, supportive and open country.” The “reformist impulse” of the last legislature, he added, “had not been experienced for years.”

Faced with this, Sánchez returned to one of his favorite images from the last campaign, “the dark tunnel” that PP and Vox would embody, presented again as a single entity in the presidential speech. The PSOE leader alluded to the “regression of rights” in the communities and municipalities where the two formations already govern together. And he accused the PP of ending up blending in with the “ultra-right”. “Abascal wanted to change the PP from within and he did not succeed, but now he has succeeded from outside,” he stated.

His attack on the PP was constant and devastating. “Since the elections they are in a state of shock, because they were victims of their own propaganda”, shot. “They have blown up all the bridges with any party beyond Vox,” she insisted.

Sánchez was especially caustic when attacking the continuous invocation of the PP to be recognized the right to govern for having been the most voted in the elections. “They have a long way to go to choose which European right they want to look like,” he said. “For now they must accept something as basic and as legitimate as that in Spain the one who has the most support governs.” There he expressly invoked article 99 of the Constitution, which establishes that it is the majority of Congress that chooses the head of the Executive, and redoubled his attack on the PP: “This is not the time to pressure the head of state or magic cabals. It is time for parliamentary democracy”. PP sources deplored Sánchez’s words. “It will be a joke, it’s amazing,” said sources around Feijóo, reports Virginia Martinez.

The other great ovation from the Socialist deputies and senators came when their leader announced his desire to reissue the government of the last four years. Previously, Sánchez had conveyed the feeling that he takes it for granted that he will achieve it, as when he called on the PP not to “question the legitimacy” of the future Executive by insisting on the thesis of the most voted list.

What did not abound in the presidential speech were the nods to the independence movement, on whose votes depends not only his continuity as president, but something more immediate: the election this Thursday of the Table of Congress. Among Sánchez’s parliamentary supporters, there is a feeling that if the left fails to gain control of the governing body of the Chamber, the legislature would be doomed to failure and the country, to new elections at the end of the year.

The president barely alluded to this situation and his gesture to peripheral nationalism was to announce that he will take advantage of the EU presidency to promote the use of the co-official Spanish languages ​​in community institutions. The independence movement is demanding something more, that its use in Congress be also allowed, as is already the case in the Senate. But the president limited himself to proclaiming his desire to promote Catalan, Galician and Basque, with no further details than what was referred to at the European level. In fact, the PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, was quick to criticize Sánchez’s announcement on Twitter: “Outside yes and inside no?” he wrote. And after him the general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira, also came out, who disdained the announcement: “What gesture? You already assumed this and sealed it in the agreements at the negotiating table [entre el Gobierno y la Generalitat] on July 27, 2022.” “Comply and finish the job,” Rovira demanded.

What has constituted a clear gesture of the socialists to the independence movement has been the election of the former Balearic president Francina Armengol as their candidate to preside over the Chamber. Sánchez introduced her as “a woman of strong character and strong convictions.” She also had loving words for the outgoing president, Meritxell Batet, and for those who will continue as spokespersons in Congress and the Senate, Patxi López and Eva Granados.