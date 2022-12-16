COLPISA Friday, December 16, 2022, 06:59



“Democracy and the Constitution will prevail. The right and extreme right have tried to gag the Parliament of Spain to maintain the blockade of the Constitutional Court ». With this firmness, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, declared this Thursday night, after the attempt by the PP through a last-minute appeal before the TC to try to stop ‘in extremis’ the vote that Congress finally did carry out to approve the controversial changes that the two partners in the Executive, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, along with their nationalist and pro-independence allies have introduced in the rules relating to the operation of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the aforementioned court of guarantees.

In this sense, the head of the Executive stressed from Brussels -where he previously participated in the summit that, among other things, discussed the latest energy measures of the Twenty-seven as a result of the war in Ukraine- that the parliamentary processing of his controversial legislative initiative , which is part of the no less controversial reform of the crime of sedition in relation to the ‘procés’ and the Catalan independence movement, “adjusts to the regulations of the Cortes Generales.” In his opinion, the only “excesses” have come from the right and the extreme right because they have tried to “carry out a crude plot.”

In a press conference from the community capital, Sánchez defined what happened this day in Congress, with the TC finally delaying until Monday the plenary session in which it will debate whether to order the halt of the government reform that modifies the way of appointing its members, as “an attempt to run over democracy by the political right”, which has in turn “instrumented” the “judicial right” and has been “cheered on by the media right”. “This is unacceptable,” he emphasized. “I don’t know what they intend to do now,” he added, “but the Spanish must be sure that democracy and the Constitution will be respected.”

In his intervention before the media, where he maintained the thick tone in the qualifiers that were heard during a good part of the day in the Congress of Deputies and far from making any self-criticism, the president also censured the role of the TC in this case: « That the PP present an appeal and urgently, for the first time in 40 years, the Constitutional Court convenes a plenary session in 24 hours … everything is said with that ». And in the same sense, he sent a clear message to the magistrates of the guarantee court as a notice for the plenary session that is scheduled for next Monday: “What is expected of the Constitutional Court is that common sense and the Constitution prevail.”

“Not everything is valid in politics,” Sánchez continued in his severe reproach to the opposition. “There are political parties – in reference to PP and Vox – that have nothing more to offer than insult and disqualification, criticized the head of the Executive, who stated that” it cannot be said that this is an illegitimate government or squatters. “Parliament and the result of the polls must be respected,” he argued, immediately adding that you cannot try to violate the separation of powers through other initiatives when you do not have enough votes in the Cortes to defend your position, alluding to the appeal of the PP before the TC.

“The ‘procés’ has ended”



Regarding the elimination of the crime of sedition to be replaced by a new criminal figure of aggravated public disorder, as well as the reduction of the punishment for the crime of embezzlement -both measures agreed directly with ERC-, the president defended them as “necessary”. to “close a stage in Catalonia and open a new one”. “The ‘procés’ has ended”, he maintained in this regard to highlight that this autonomous community “is better today than it was four years ago, although there is still work to be done.” And when asked directly about the possibility of a new referendum on independence or a similar referendum, he ruled it out and added that “it also has no place in the Constitution.”

“Doing nothing is not a solution,” said Sánchez to support his controversial political decisions apparently favorable to independence, although they have been applauded by ERC but criticized by Junts. “I did not make the pardons for them -he pointed out in reference to those sentenced by the ‘procés’-, but for the Catalans and the Catalans because I am firmly committed to harmony and coexistence”.