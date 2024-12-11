The president insists on presenting himself as a victim of media and judicial opposition
For the second time in just five days, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has insisted on present yourself as a victim of a media and judicial opposition. A message that he conveyed last Friday at the reception in the Congress of Deputies on the occasion…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Sánchez #accuses #Feijóo #playing #cards #marked #collusion #judiciary
Leave a Reply