The national and international news has starred in this new ‘face to face’ between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the control session of the Congress of Deputies. While the president has accused the opposition leader of being “For Spanish politics what the cryptocurrency for Argentine voters, a colossal deception”Feijóo has accused him of “looting Spanish workers” and now pretending that milleurists, in allusion to the minimum wage notice, also pay taxes. “How are you going to believe you talking about tariffs if the biggest tariff puts it to workers? A government has never been so useless, expensive and divided, “he said.

After more than a week of controversy among the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, and the work, Yolanda Díaz, Feijóo has decided to influence this matter in his control question to the President. “Did Vice President Díaz knew that SMI’s perceptors were going to pay IRPF or lied when she said she was going to find out for the press?” He has thrown him. “Speaking of retentions to the IRPF, the bárcenas bonuses to the direction of the PP. That surely did not retain IRPF, “Sánchez has limited himself to insisting, like every Tuesday, on the country’s economic growth.

“In 2018, the average salary was 1,700 euros, today is 2,100. In 2018 the average pension was 1,000 euros, now 1,500. Today there are almost 22 million employed people,” said the socialist leader, who has indicated that The “pattern” is that the difference between the concerns of the PP and those of the PSOE “is measured in numbers” and, according to Sánchez, unlike the popular “the numbers do not deceive.” Feijóo has reproached him not to have answered his question and has accused him of raising the taxes 97 times. In addition, it has once again influenced the payment of IRPF of the minimum salaries. “Are now the new rich of the Sanchista era?“He has launched him.

