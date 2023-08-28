Although no one expects an agreement, there will be a meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo to discuss the investiture of the PP leader. The President of the Acting Government and Secretary General of the PSOE will attend the meeting requested by the popular candidate within the round of consultations that he announced in his attempt to obtain sufficient votes to be sworn in after the debate on September 26 and 27. This attempt, except for surprises, is doomed to failure, because only Vox, UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition are going to support Feijóo, and with them he does not add enough votes.

In fact, Sánchez will take advantage of the appointment to show that the leader of the PP has no chance of obtaining his investiture, while he does hope to have 178 votes when the negotiation with nationalists and independentists ends. It will also remind you that, before talking about possible agreements between the two big parties, you should agree to recover the negotiation to renew the General Council of the Judiciary, which is close to completing its five-year mandate, the same ones that the mandate lasts. real. Sánchez believes that Feijóo is totally unauthorized to talk about major agreements, centrality and complying with the Constitution while failing to comply with this basic mandate to renew the organs.

In La Moncloa they believe that Feijóo is not really looking for the success of his attempt, which also in the PP they see as almost impossible, but to complicate the Sánchez negotiation, make the nationalists and independentistas doubt, raise their price, so that the possibilities increase of a repeat election. The Socialists are confident that the PP will not achieve this objective. But in any case, the possibility of not meeting with Feijóo after the King commissioned him to try it has been ruled out in La Moncloa to avoid giving the popular a trick.

“Democratic normality. Of course we are open to talking with Feijóo and with all the political forces except Vox”, sources from La Moncloa and Ferraz explained this Monday, confirming that the meeting will take place. Shortly before, the PP spokesman, Borja Sémper, had announced at a press conference that Feijóo would request that meeting to give it the “maximum” relevance. The PSOE wants to take advantage of the meeting to demand that the PP cease the call for turncoats that, as they understand in the party leadership, the popular ones are launching when asking the Socialist deputies for the vote.

Pilar Alegría, spokesperson for the federal leadership of the PSOE and acting Minister of Education, has remarked: “The first thing I would tell Feijóo is to apologize, before making that call to Pedro Sánchez, because every day and day also during the electoral campaign and during the last legislature the PSOE has been constantly insulted and disrespected”. “And he would ask you to rectify those continuous calls for turncoats. I don’t know what Feijóo thinks the PSOE is, but this is a serious organization, with more than 140 years of history, that deserves respect. Therefore, first of all, we apologize because we have lived through a legislature where this government has been delegitimized from minute one. The PSOE has been insulted day in and day out, and lately we have heard, especially with greater emphasis, those calls for turncoats”, he continued. The socialist leader has even ironized the popular president’s decision to include his party in the round of consultations: “Feijóo is going to have to show off his persuasiveness to convince us how sanchismo is repealed”, an idea that he defended the leader of the PP during his entire campaign of the generals.

The PP’s claim to sit down and talk with Junts per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont’s party, has also given the Socialists a chance – it also intended to do so with ERC, which has declined the invitation. “That’s enough for hypocrisy on the part of the PP”, Alegría has had an impact. Aware of the division that the deal with the independentistas causes in the PP, the PSOE has highlighted the absence of the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the rally that Feijóo gave on Sunday at the Castelo de Soutomaior, in Pontevedra, where he showed practically resigned to leading the opposition. “There may be some leaders within the PP who are already warming up in boxes for what may happen ”, Alegría added.

At the meeting, when it is held, Feijóo will ask Sánchez to “explore formulas to give stability to the country,” explained the PP spokesman, Borja Sémper. He has not detailed what possibilities the popular leader contemplates. “We believe that the PP and the PSOE have a responsibility to seek stability and governability in the country,” said Sémper, who believes that the meeting between Feijóo and Sánchez “should serve to pave a new path in Spanish politics.”

The meeting with Sánchez will be the only one that Feijóo will hold in the first person, because contacts with the other parties —except for EH Bildu, which they exclude as an interlocutor— derives them from his parliamentary group. The popular president thus manages to avoid a hypothetical photo with Junts, which is causing him internal problems in the Catalan PP: its leader, Alejandro Fernández, has spoken vehemently against speaking with this formation. The leader of the Catalan PP considers that Junts is a “rival”, contrary to what Feijóo defended on Sunday in an interview in The worldand wonders “what is there to talk about” with a party “whose essential thesis is that Spain is a dictatorship led by a fascist King.”

The spokesman for the national executive of the PP has worked hard this Monday to minimize the importance of internal discrepancies on this matter and to try to explain the inconsistency into which the party falls when it accepts talks with some leaders whom not so long ago it considered coup leaders, while criticizing Sánchez precisely for negotiating his investiture “with a fugitive from justice”, referring to Carles Puigdemont.

The PP will not speak with the former Catalan president, Sémper has stressed, although it does intend to do so with those responsible for Junts in Congress. The popular spokesman argues that “it is not the same” to negotiate with parliamentary groups as to be willing to travel to Waterloo (the Belgian town where Puigdemont is on the run) to negotiate with the expresident, as he maintains that the PSOE does intend. “That two parliamentary groups speak is the same as that there is a delegation that goes to Waterloo to speak with a fugitive? Is not the same. We are not going to give in even an inch in the defense of constitutional Spain”, emphasized Sémper. At the same time, he has charged Sánchez for making “the governance of Spain may be conditioned by Bildu and ERC, as well as by Junts”, which he considers “bad for the interests of the Spanish”.

“Listening does not mean giving in, or selling yourself”, Sémper has had an impact responding to the words of the leader of the Catalan PP, which he has downplayed because the party “is not a sect” and therefore “there may be nuances and tweets” . But aware that it is not only Fernández, but a part of the right that is suspicious of his change of position on Junts, the popular spokesman has insisted time and time again that the PP “is not going to talk about the particular interests of nobody” and that he rejects an amnesty law or any other penal relief formula for the independentistas, which is what Junts is asking for. “To force the law or the norm in favor of those who have broken the law, with us who do not count”, he has settled.