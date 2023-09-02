The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was one of the first representatives of Spanish politics to censure not only the forced kiss that the suspended leader of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, gave the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso, but his lukewarm request for apologies, implicitly urging his resignation, when he warned that this forgiveness was not enough. With the controversy revived after learning that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) will not be able to disqualify the federation leader, the PSOE general secretary has insisted on reproaching her conduct. Sánchez also wanted to put the reaction of the players of the national team, as well as of society as a whole, as an example both of the progress in the fight for equality in this country and of its fragility ―in check after the government agreements regional and municipal governments―, at the start of the political course of the socialists this Saturday in Malaga.

“Spain is a feminist country. Our players have won twice: on the field and giving a lesson in equality between men and women”, stressed Sánchez. “A long time ago there were very few who stood at the forefront of the effective fight for equality between men and women, but today there is an unstoppable wave that has decided not to submit to their boyfriends, husbands, bosses and presidents of sports federations. It’s over ”, the socialist leader has abounded, endorsing the message of support on networks for Hermoso and the rest of the players of the national team.

Although without mentioning it, Sánchez has criticized Rubiales’ “embarrassing” behavior, first on August 20, in the box holding his testicles during the women’s soccer World Cup final and with the non-consensual kiss, and later, with his speech at the RFEF assembly, in which he announced that he was not going to resign and accused “false feminism” of committing “a social murder” against him. “One cannot aspire to represent Spain with attitudes and speeches that embarrass us,” she pointed out. However, the acting president has maintained that he does not consider that this behavior has worsened Spain’s image abroad. “All this controversy has not harmed the Spain brand, because the Spain brand is the exemplary reaction of Spanish soccer players and the spectacular reaction of Spanish society that has said enough is enough.”

The words of the PSOE leader come one day after it was confirmed that the Higher Sports Council cannot remove Rubiales from office, after the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) decided to classify the events of the federation leader only as serious, and not very serious, which closes the doors to an immediate deprivation of their responsibilities. A setback for the Government that has now chosen to activate the path of precautionary suspension, with an uncertain future.

Sánchez has also taken the opportunity to oppose this commitment in favor of equality – “there are millions of men committed to you, we are going to do it together and together because Spain is a feminist country, regardless of who it may be,” he said – with the danger that the government pacts between the PP and Vox pose for that fight, the last one signed this Friday in the Murcia region. “If there is equality that is at risk, it is that of men and women, as a consequence of the agreements that PP and Vox are reaching.” The socialist leader has given as examples the decision of the president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, from Vox, to be absent from the minute of silence for the latest sexist murder in Alzira; or the photographs with the pre-constitutional flag of the general director of Justice of Aragon, Esmeralda Pastor.

The acting president has also referred to policies developed by regional executives directed exclusively by the PP, without the help of the extreme right: “In Andalusia [Juan Manuel] Moreno Bonilla continues to finance anti-abortion associations and in La Rioja the PP with an absolute majority has removed the name of a library from Almudena Grandes”. “The problem is not Vox, the problem is that the PP has assimilated each and every one of the far-right party’s policies.”

“Progressive Spain exists and deserves respect”

Sánchez has attacked “the investiture fake” that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is trying these days, and has lamented that “with this lie of the investiture he is wasting precious time to Spain in order to buy time at the head of the PP”. The acting president has also recalled the latest agreement between the parties of Feijóo and Abascal in Murcia to avoid an electoral repetition. “In these weeks there are some certainties that we can draw from and, today, after the coalition agreement in Murcia, no one doubts that if Feijóo and Abascal had added an absolute majority, it would have been the same as in the town halls and communities where they add up. absolute majority”.

The socialist leader, likewise, has claimed his legitimacy to try to form a government: “Progressive Spain exists, demands respect and deserves to be represented.” To settle this claim, he has confronted the statements that the popular are making to shore up Feijóo’s right to present himself for the investiture: “They say that we are not a state party, but they have been blocking the constitution of the General Council of the Judiciary for five years” , said Sánchez, who has once again offered the PP to commit, whether it is at the head of the Government or in the opposition, to renew that body before December 31, 2023.

He has also disdained the offer of a two-year legislature, which Feijóo made him last Wednesday: “They say they offer stability, we offer a four-year government to continue advancing in rights and social achievements.” Regarding the appeal for support from socialist deputies, Sánchez has been emphatic: “They talk about democratic regeneration, but they appeal to turncoats and that is corruption, it is altering the result of the polls and that is unworthy.”

Sánchez has not alluded to the proposal of the Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu to “advance the plurinational character of the State and the development of Basque self-government” and in which the leader of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, once again influenced this Friday, ensuring that the situation of Spanish politics currently offers the leader of the PSOE “a historic opportunity” to “recognize the national realities of the State.” The general secretary of the PSOE has referred to the fact that the “Spain that is coming is the one of coexistence and dialogue between territories”.

The socialist leader has once again chosen Andalusia as the setting to present his proposals. If at the gates of the general elections he chose Dos Hermanas, in Seville ―talisman city for the presidents of the PSOE―, to launch the pre-campaign, now he has chosen Malaga to show the militants and socialist sympathizers his road map for the coming weeks, in a start of the political course marked by the uncertainty that surrounds the investiture and the negotiations with the nationalist parties.

Although on 23-J the PP won the elections in Andalusia again, it did not do so comfortably as expected. The PSOE managed to resist just when it was in a moment of great organic weakness due to the loss of territorial power in the municipalities. That resistance was key so that the leader of the popular did not obtain in that community the seats that would have cleared his way to La Moncloa. For the Andalusian socialists, despite losing deputies with respect to the last general elections, the results of July ―where they were 100,000 votes short of the popular ones― represent a turning point on the path towards their long-awaited recovery in a territory that has traditionally been the fishing grounds for votes for the formation of the left. A path in which Sánchez is going to be very involved. “I will be very present in Andalusia”, he has promised.