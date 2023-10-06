Athletic midfielder Oihan Sancet (23 years old) is the big news in the call for the Spanish team provided this Friday by Luis de la Fuente for the qualification matches for Euro 2024 against Scotland (on the 12th in La Cartuja) and Norway (15th in Oslo). Mikel Oyarzabal, Jesús Navas and Real Madrid defender Fran García return to La Roja, replacing, respectively, Abel Ruiz, César Azpilicueta and the injured José Luis Gayà. “At this time, there are the best players I can bring,” proclaimed the Spanish coach when asked specifically about the absence of Isco, in addition to that of Brais Méndez.

«Sancet is a player who gives us a lot between the lines, he is in a strong moment at Athletic, he offers us arrival and interior play and he is a footballer with fantastic potential who fits perfectly with our style. “I’m sure he’s not going to let us down,” said De la Fuente in reference to the Navarrese player. In the case of Fran García, the coach stressed that, in addition to being a good player, he “is a very good person.” “If the players add up on a personal level, they have me even better,” said De la Fuente.

In a continuous list, Sancet is the only debutant in La Roja, who is joined by the Navarrese midfielder from Athletic on the way to the Euro Cup. De la Fuente has decided to replace Álex Baena (Villarreal) with the Athletic footballer, who will also be represented in the next two matches by Unai Simón and Nico Williams. There will be up to four footballers for Real Sociedad, since in addition to Oyarzabal, Le Normand, Zubimendi, “an exceptional footballer” according to De la Fuente, and Mikel Merino continue. “Of course Zubimendi can play alongside Rodri in a double pivot,” commented the Riojan coach.

Marcos Asensio and Dani Olmo, who were injured in Spain’s penultimate match against Georgia in Tbilisi – replaced by Ferran Torres and Yéremy Pino – are not in the squad, but the 16-year-old Barça youngster Lamine Yamal is after his successful debut with La Red. «We always make sure the process is as reasonable as possible, but there are footballers who knock down the door before others. “He has fantastic potential,” acknowledged De la Fuente in reference to the Barça forward. “We don’t have to put limits on those footballers with such a special and good touch,” added the coach.

The Ramos debate, “of others”



“All good footballers have open doors to the national team as long as they perform well,” De la Fuente responded when pressed about Isco, and regarding Sergio Ramos, he settled: “If he is not here it will be for a reason. “I am an admirer of his, but the debate about coming to the national team does not fuel others.”

«We have a very good foundation in place, but my trust is not free. The players have earned it with their performance, behavior, attitude and desire to improve. Fortunately we have many other players who will enter or leave. To be a team we have to have a solid foundation to build an even better team. “There are many hungry people who want to find a place in this team,” added the Riojan coach.

The 24 summoned:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic), Kepa (Real Madrid) and David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Laporte (Al-Nassr), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), David García (Osasuna), Balde (Barcelona) and Fran García (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG) and Sancet (Athletic).

Forwards: Morata (Atlético), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal), Nico Williams (Athletic) and Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).