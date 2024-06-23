On the website of At Sanborns you can find screens of a variety of inches for all spaces for less than half the price.as well as 4K screens to guarantee quality in its images, likewise, it stands out when selling Smart TV so that you can enjoy your favorite series and movies, if you want to remodel your entertainment room you cannot miss this offer.

By seeking to stand out from its competitors, Carlos Slim’s department store, Sanborns, tramples on its rivals, including, with everything, and MSI, It is the LG 60-inch screen with a 67% discount, and if you order it online you have free shipping.

The promotion is for the LG UHD TV AI ThinQ 60 Inch 4K SMART TV screen which, having a 67% discount, from an initial price of $27,999, you can now find it at $8,995 with the option to pay for it with up to 6 Months Without Interest when paying with your Sanborns Credit card or the option of 24 fixed monthly payments of 694.03.

Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy sharp images and vibrant colors with 4k quality, as well as be able to enjoy your favorite apps from your screen, you can find the same television model in the membership store, Sam’s Club, Before, it had a cost of $16,878 and now, since it is on sale, you can buy it for $11,763 with up to 13 Months Without Interest.



LG 60-inch screen features

◉ Compatible with FILMMAKER MODE™ and Active HDR you can bring the cinema experience home in REAL 4K image quality.

◉ Its new α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K automatically analyzes and optimizes the image and sound so the content looks spectacular.

◉ From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a truly smart experience.

◉ Feel like you’re in the stadium with Bluetooth Surround Ready and with Sports Alert you’ll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

◉ Level up your gaming hours with the Game Dashboard that allows you to quickly change the current video game genre settings.