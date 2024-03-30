When looking for a TV that guarantees an immersive entertainment experience to enjoy with your loved ones, users look for models that have a Smart TV, since in addition to offering exceptional image quality, they provide access to a wide range of platforms. streaming, allowing you to enjoy your favorite programs, movies and series at any time.

On this occasion, Sanborns offers an unmissable opportunity by presenting a Samsung 4K Screen with a mega discount and payment facilities in months without interest. This offer not only represents significant savings, but also the possibility of bring the cinema experience home at an affordable price cheaper than in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, you can find the Samsung 55-inch HD LED Smart TV UN55CU8000FXZX starting at $16,427. However, thanks to an incredible offer, you can now purchase it for only $8,998, with free shipping nationwide. But the surprise does not end there, since in Sanborns, by taking advantage of the 50% discount, you can buy it for only $8,195, also with free shipping.

Don't miss the opportunity to take entertainment to a higher level with this incredible offer that department stores have; Learn about the features that make this screen a irresistible option for your living room and buy it from the company that is most convenient for you.

Specifications:

⦿ With advanced phosphor technology, immerse yourself in the image with a billion shades of color thanks to Dynamic Crystal Color, which offers realistic variations so you can appreciate every subtlety.

⦿ The powerful processor ensures up to 4K resolution for the content you love, while the integration of voice assistants like Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gives you advanced control in your connected home, all from the comfort of your couch .

⦿ With dimensions of 85 cm high, 140 cm wide and 15 cm deep, this 55-inch Samsung LED Smart TV Screen (model UN55CU8000FXZX).

⦿ Includes features like Wi-Fi, digital audio output, HDMI output, Ethernet, and a 60Hz frame rate.

⦿ With 4K technology and 4K TV resolution, you will enjoy sharp and detailed image quality that will immerse you in your favorite content.