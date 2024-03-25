When talking about department stores in Mexico, Elektra has always been recognized for its wide variety of items. However, this time Sanborns has surprised by offering the 86-inch LG screen at a lower price than its competition, so that everyone can enjoy their movies, series and even soap operas on streaming platforms like Netflix.

On the one hand, the Ricardo Salinas Pliego department store offers the LG 86 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED Screen 86UR8750PSA in a initial price $53,999 but, given its discount, you can purchase it for only $25,499 In addition to this, it offers its clients to buy television in installments of $255 per week.

In the department store owned by Carlos Slim, offers the same model at a starting price of $39,999. But what makes this offer even more attractive is the 40% discount, bringing the price down to just $23,995. Plus, customers can enjoy free shipping, adding even more value to this offer.

The LG display offers an exceptional viewing experience, with lifelike image quality and vivid colors thanks to its REAL 4K and HDR10 Pro technology. The a5 AI 4K Gen6 processor ensures that content looks spectacular, automatically optimizing image and sound for an immersive experience.

What are the features of the 86-inch LG screen

⦿ With its webOS 23 operating system, users have access to their favorite applications and can enjoy content on a UHD screen.

⦿ Experience lifelike image quality and vivid colors with REAL 4K and HDR10 Pro technology.

⦿ View your favorite content on an 86-inch UHD screen.

⦿ Access your favorite applications with Smart TV.

⦿ The display features HDMI and USB ports for easy connectivity with other devices, ensuring a complete and versatile entertainment experience.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that asan offers various financing options so that customers can purchase this impressive screen without financial worries. With Sanborns cards, customers can benefit from an additional 5% discount and up to 9 months interest-free. Additionally, bank cards also offer installment payment options, making this offer even more accessible to everyone.