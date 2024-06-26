Sanborns known for offering a wide variety of products ranging from books and technology to fashion and accessories, is offering up to 60% off an impressive selection of bags, perfect for any occasion. From cosmetic bags to handbags, crossbody, shoulder, and tote, there is something for all tastes and needs.

Whether you need a cosmetic bag for travel, an elegant bag for a special occasion or a practical tote for your vacation, plus discounts of up to half price, the department store owned by Carlos Slim offers free shipping on many of its products, making getting a new bag more affordable and convenient.

At Sanborns, you can find bags from renowned brands such as Guess, Náutica, Nine West, and Kipling, all with significant discounts that will allow you to look elegant without worrying about your budget. Here are some examples of the offers you can find to kick off your summer vacation.

◉ Price: $787

◉ Shoulder bag by Náutica, soft and padded PU in 3 colors. Its chain gives an elegant touch to your look.

Specifications:

◉ Model: A10128

◉ Material: PU

◉ Color: Pink

◉ Lining: Synthetic

◉ Content: 1 piece

◉ Packaging Dimensions: 30x23x13 cm

◉ Compartments: 1

◉ Silhouette: Shoulder

◉ Occasion: Casual

Nine West Cross Body Bag Red Color for Women

◉ Price: $1,343

◉ Made of synthetic material with textile lining, zipper fastening and quilted texture.

Specifications:

◉ Dimensions (LxWxH): 25x10x18 cm

◉ Rigid Handle Height: 13 cm

◉ Strap: Yes

◉ Number of Compartments: 2

Nine West Coffee/Multicolor Handbag for Women

◉ Price: $999

◉ Made of textile material with NW logo print, fastening closure, textile lining, and smooth texture.

Specifications:

◉ Dimensions (LxWxH): 36x12x24 cm

◉ Rigid Handle Height: 11 cm

◉ Strap: Yes

◉ Number of Compartments: 2

Guess Factory Beige Tote Bag for Women

◉ Price: $2,190

◉ In beige, ideal for work, school or a day out.

Specifications:

◉ Model: JJ902925-STO

◉ Material: PVC

◉ Color: Beige

◉ Lining: Synthetic

◉ With internal zipper pocket

◉ Packaging Dimensions: 29x40x14 cm

◉ Silhouette: Tote

Kipling Women’s Black Pouches/Cases Cosmetic Bag

◉ Price: $1,349

◉ Combines functionality and perfection. Ideal for keys, coins, money, makeup and other essential items.

Specifications:

◉ Color: Black

◉ Dimensions: Compact and easy to carry in your bag or backpack