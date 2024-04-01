If you are a music lover and are looking for the best sound quality, JBL headphones are the perfect option for you. With an impeccable reputation and recognized for audio excellence, JBL offers high-quality devices that immerse you in a unique listening experience. And now, Sanborns has an unmissable offer.
The department store owned by Carlos Slim, by offering a wide variety of items for all the needs of its customers, wants you to enjoy music wherever you go on this vacation without anyone interrupting you, this by having a 30% discount on ATrue Wireless noise canceling headphones JBL Tune Beam Black. With an initial price of $2,299, you can buy it for only 1,609 pesos.
Don't miss your chance to get these amazing JBL Tune Beam headphones at a special discount. Its superior sound quality and advanced technology guarantee you an exceptional listening experience anytime, anywhere. Buy now at Sanborns and enjoy free shipping to your home.
Characteristics:
⦿ The JBL Tune Beam gives you up to 48 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass sound, so you can enjoy your favorite music all day long.
⦿ Its ergonomic design, resistant to water and dust, guarantees comfort and durability in any situation and climate.
⦿ With Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient technology, you can choose to disconnect from the world or interact with your environment, depending on your preferences.
⦿ The JBL Headphones app allows you to personalize your entire listening experience, to suit your needs and tastes.
⦿ The closed bar design ensures a secure fit and isolation from outside noise, for a distraction-free, immersive sound experience.
Specifications:
⦿ Packaging Height: 16 cm
⦿ Packaging Width: 4 cm
⦿ Packaging Depth: 10 cm
⦿ Model: JBLTBEAMBLKAM
⦿ Frequency Response: Adequate
⦿ Noise Cancellation: Yes
⦿ Sensitivity: Good
⦿ Color: Black
⦿ Headphone Type: In Ear
