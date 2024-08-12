Sanborns is one of the most iconic stores in Mexico. The store and restaurant offers a lot of products, but it seems that this is not enough to save them from the constant closure of stores. Now, It has been announced that one of the most iconic locations in the franchise has closed its doorswhich paints a bleak picture for Sanborns.

Recently, It was announced that the Sanborns located in Casa Boker, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, has closed its doorsWhile a new branch is expected to be available in Condes de Xala, which is five blocks away on Venustiano Carranza, many have questioned the stability of Sanborns in recent years.

Even before the pandemic, Grupo Carso, owners of these stores, began closing multiple branches year after year, after a review of the most profitable establishments. In 2016, 176 locations were open in the country, and by 2020 the number was reduced to 153, a number that decreased even further during the pandemic.

While the closure of Sanborns can be seen as a negative, it has given rise to other Grupo Salinas stores, which have had better results. During the second quarter of this year, Sanborns closed its Cetram Toreo store and a Sanborns Home & Fashion. However, The company opened a branch of Dax, iShop and MixUp, which have become stars within the Grupo Carso companies.

Thus, it is clear that Sanborns’ popularity is declining, but it has not yet reached the point where all branches close their doors. For its part, It has been mentioned that Casa Boker will now be a hotel, something that may well have influenced the closure of this establishment in the first place.. On a related note, Microsoft will give a special bonus to its employees.

Author’s Note:

Sanborns stores are part of Mexico’s culture. The restaurant is iconic, and locations like Los Azulejos have positioned the brand within the collective consciousness for years. However, the numbers seem to indicate that its popularity is declining with the new generations.

Via: Expansion