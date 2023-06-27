Consumers usually look for information on hunting offers, to find out about the products of wholesale chains and retail markets, thus comparing the quality and price of what they are looking for. On this occasion, a Sanborns client became a trend when saying how to buy bread with 50% discount.

Although viral videos of sales, liquidations and many offers circulate on the internet, this one in particular drew attention, since the consumer of the retail conglomerate that since 1985 acquired it Carlos SlimSanborns, claimed to be able to find products at half price in the bakery area.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account identified as ‘@pako.cedillo’, who shares his experiences with various brands and gives recommendations to consumers this time, talked about something little known about Grupo Sanborns, the retail brand that operates stores in different formats in Mexico, El Salvador and Panama.

The content creator when he was seen in a store of the business that Walter Sanborn founded, in which they offered medical supplies in Mexico City, but, in 1985, it was acquired by one of the richest people in the world, the president of Telmex, Carlos Slim Helú, for which, in 1999, he merged it with the commercial subsidiary Grupo Carso.

During the viral video, the young man, being in the company that offers health products, electronic items, toys, Apple brand products, books, and more, revealed the great discount they can find on bread.

Since, the tiktoker Pako Cedillo affirmed to find in the branches of Sanborn, the breads with a promotion of the 50% off, the promotion highlighted that it is only applicable after 9 p.m. For this reason, he showed the tickets, to verify that it was true, so that consumers can take advantage of the offer, assemble their tray and enjoy it with a delicious coffee, milk or their favorite drink to accompany the food.