Samborns has launched an incredible offer that seeks to surpass Sam's Club, as it has put the 65-inch LG OLED Evo screen on a price of $27,995 pesoswhich represents a saving of more than 30 thousand pesos compared to its original price of $79,999.

The LG 65″ OLED Evo display has been recognized as the undisputed leader in OLED technology, consolidating LG's position as the number one brand in this area worldwide. With more than a decade of innovation behind it, this television offers attractive designs that challenge the imagination and image quality that immerses the viewer in the scene.

Equipped with the α9 AI 4K Gen6 Processor, this television guarantees an incomparable visual and sound experience, with continuous improvements in both aspects. The technology AI Sound Pro It offers immersive and vibrant sound, while the Brightness Booster improves the brightness of the OLED screen, making the most of its self-illuminated pixels.

He ultra slim design of the screen, with practically invisible bezels and the absence of backlighting, contributes to an elegant and limitless aesthetic. Plus, seamless integration with the LG Sound Bar creates a three-dimensional environment that rivals a concert hall.

With a Wide range of sizes available, from 42″ to 83″, and the webOS 23 new Home platform, adapted to user preferences, this television offers a truly personalized experience. From movie recommendations to user-specific sports information, the TV LG OLED Evo C3 provides an immersive and captivating experience for the entire family.

In addition, it has features designed especially for gamers, such as Game Dashboard & Optimizer, Cloud Gaming and a 1ms response time for an unparalleled gaming experience.

With this exceptional offering, Sanborns demonstrates its commitment to offering high-quality products at affordable prices, outperforming its direct competition and inviting consumers to enjoy the latest in home entertainment technology.